Interview with Jordanian Foreign Minister Safadi "Russia in Syria Is a Stabilizing Factor Compared To the Alternative"

DER SPIEGEL: Last week, you visited Berlin to attend a meeting of the "Munich Group" comprised of Egypt, France, Germany and Jordan. Does the group really believe it can reanimate the peace process between Israel and the Palestinians?

Safadi: The Munich Group started out in 2020 at a very difficult time. There was no other effort to address the extremely important issue of peacemaking in the region, and we moved international attention back to this oldest conflict in the region. In 2020, we faced a danger of Israeli plans to confiscate 30 percent of the West Bank by then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The Munich Group played a central role in standing up to that decision. It reflects our collective commitment to achieve just peace.

DER SPIEGEL: Now, Netanyahu is back, not with formal annexation plans, but with an extreme right-wing government claiming that "the Jewish people have an exclusive right to all the land."

Safadi: The Munich group is even more relevant today. It can play a role because it consists of two very influential European countries, Germany and France, and two Arab countries that were the first to have peace agreements with Israel. Together, we must work together to move toward the two-state solution.

DER SPIEGEL: Do you really still believe in the two-state solution?

Safadi: The two-state solution has been dangerously compromised. Israeli unilateral measures are undermining the viability of this solution, with the expansion of settlements and confiscation of land. The alternative to the two-state solution is a one-state reality. And that would be an ugly reality because it would mean apartheid, a situation in which about 50 percent of the population would be denied democratic rights.

DER SPIEGEL: Germany has always been very reluctant to play a bigger role as a mediator between Israel and the Palestinians. Should the German government change its attitude?

Safadi: Yes. Germany is a major global power. It has excellent relations with us and other Arab countries – and also with Israel. That could be utilized to solve this conflict.