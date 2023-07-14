Interview with Mikhail Khodorkovsky "There Is No Other Option But To Take Up Arms"

Khodorkovsky: That only seems strange to people who still consider Putin to be a statesman. But he isn’t. He's a thug, and if you want to understand how he thinks, you shouldn't be asking diplomats. You should be asking a police commissioner in a disadvantaged neighborhood how bandits think. Putin and Prigozhin, they’re a gang. One bandit wanted to demonstrate his power to the other. Putin wouldn't have negotiated with him if Prigozhin had been weak, but because he showed strength, they negotiated. In the end, Prigozhin probably said something like: "As long as you’re the boss, I am willing to carry out your orders. But you know I'm strong, so give me an appropriate share of the spoils." Sometimes gang wars like that lead to the destruction of the whole gang. If that happens, then we need to exploit it.

DER SPIEGEL: How do you envision Russia's future if it actually succeeds in wresting the country from this gang?

Khodorkovsky: Under no circumstances should we set ourselves the goal of breaking up the country. Many rightly fear that their situation would worsen if they no longer lived under the umbrella of the Russian Federation. If we now say our goal is to smash Russia, then we will rally a large majority of people around Putin. I do not exclude that some national republics could vote for secession from Russia at some point later, but for that to happen, they must have the possibility of holding democratic referendums.

DER SPIEGEL: What needs to change in the political system?

Khodorkovsky: Russia must abolish its czar – regardless of whether he is good or evil. We need the separation of powers, a strengthening of parliament, federalization and local self-administration. Russia should be decentralized, but not disintegrated. At the moment, Moscow is pushing the centralization of power further and further with the claim that it has an external enemy.