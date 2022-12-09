Interview with UN Coordinator for Ukraine "If There Is a Complete Blackout, It Will Be a Catastrophe"

Brown: No, absolutely not. We regularly provide notification to both governments that we would like to send humanitarian convoys. We name the day, the route, the supplies. Unfortunately, the Russian Federation has not granted us that access so far. We request access almost every week, and I will keep pushing on that. Because, as you say, it is my responsibility to provide assistance to all Ukrainians. We are prepared to do that. If I get the authorization from the Russian Federation tomorrow, then the convoy will go tomorrow.

DER SPIEGEL: Have you been able to assess the needs in the Russian-controlled areas? And are there any organizations trying to reach people there?

Brown: We were not able to assess the situation in the Russian-controlled territories ourselves. But I assume that what happens on one side is also happening on the other side as well. People have been displaced by the war and supply chains have been interrupted. Communication is disrupted, and deliveries of medicines and insulin have been disrupted. People could not prepare themselves for the winter as they would normally do. There are some organizations that operate across the frontline, but it is nothing at scale. And there are no efforts for "winterization" – that is, preparation for the winter. Today, it is -4 degrees Celsius (25 degrees Fahrenheit) in Kyiv, and the situation is deteriorating every day. But I am hopeful that we will be given access, and we will continue to push it at all levels within the UN.