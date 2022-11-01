Irreversible Contraception Why Female Sterilization Is Both Widespread and Under Fire

Some experts, though, are critical of the trend, in part because women often don’t have much of a choice in the matter and the procedure is subsidized in places like India for political reasons. "For politicians, contraception is primarily a means for controlling population growth," says Mona, a researcher who works on a sustainable development program for the Observer Research Foundation in Delhi. For personal reasons, she doesn’t want her last name to be published.

In India, the number of children per woman has dropped from 5.2 to 2.3 since 1971 – a positive development from the government’s perspective. Mona, though, says that such numbers often lead to an inadequate understanding among politicians of what sterilization means for women.

The procedure, during which the fallopian tubes are either severed or otherwise made unviable, generally can't be reversed. It is also far riskier than other options. "Contraception methods shouldn’t just work. They also must be safe and practical, and their use must not harm a woman’s dignity," says researcher Mona.

Sterilization Factories

Because that isn’t always guaranteed, there has been frequent criticism of India’s sterilization program over the years. In addition to the compensation provided to women, the state also finances most of the clinics where the procedures are performed. In rural areas in particular, says Mona, such clinics often take the form of mass sterilization centers, and there have been repeated reports over the years of almost factory-like conditions, with some women not surviving the operation due to the poor medical attention they receive.