Islands of Suffering South Sudan and the Consequences of Climate Change

"We are suffering the most from the flooding," she says, adding that the women are exposed to snakes and crocodiles in the water. It also isn't uncommon for men living in the floodplains to rape women during the harvest. "That has happened four times recently in our village alone," she says.

The work makes many women sick, says Nyadak. They suffer from diarrhea, pneumonia and malaria. There aren't any toilets, and people also drink the flood water. "Most often, we get skin rashes," she says. A pipeline runs just a few kilometers from the village carrying oil pumped from some nearby rigs. She says the pipe has leaks.

So the people are fleeing: From the poisoned water – and the conflicts. Around 150,000 refugees live in camps in the area surrounding the regional capital Bentiu. Government troops and militias are still fighting each other in Unity State, with both sides raiding villages, slaughtering residents and burning down the remaining huts in the middle of the apocalyptic landscapes. Cattle thefts are common.

It is a tradition here, one local government official says, for the victim side to go out and kill someone else in revenge. And no one is held accountable.