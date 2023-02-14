Israel's Crisis of Democracy "Netanyahu's Party Consists Primarily of Extremist Ideologues"

DER SPIEGEL: By granting expansive privileges to what was then a rather small group.

Illouz: One should never link a state so closely with religion. Religion is not meant to care about human rights. Once you identify your country with a very strong religious identity, it becomes more difficult to take human rights seriously. I believe that the reason we have ruled another people for almost 60 years now is because the state of Israel respects Jewish religious sensibilities. Otherwise, they might not have allowed a group of fanatics to settle in the center of the Palestinian city of Hebron.

DER SPIEGEL: It's the only Jewish state in the world.

Illouz: Yes. But does that mean it should be religious? This is certainly not what Zionism intended. And it is now very far from what it should have become.

DER SPIEGEL: Almost 10 years ago, you told us in an interview that the real danger for the state of Israel comes from within. It looks like you were right.

Illouz: Israel is a strange country. It has to justify its existence all the time – or at least it thinks it has to justify it all the time. It is – still – seen as a democracy, but increasingly behaves like a pure ethnocracy. Israel knows only friends or enemies. It is modern, and yet it has something anachronistically primitive about it, something clannish. It was like that before, because of the status that minorities enjoyed in our country – that is, because of their quite open discrimination. Now Ben-Gvir and his colleagues are saying it explicitly: They want a majoritarian system.

DER SPIEGEL: Which means that the majority decides what happens.

Illouz: Not only decides, but dominates minorities and does not view them as partners and equals. In part, this is due to the security situation of Israel. But Israel has never had a problem making it clear that it's actually only the Jews who determine what happens here.

DER SPIEGEL: A majoritarian democracy is actually self-contradictory.

Illouz: Populism wants to somehow maintain the democratic framework, but at the same time establish a kind of domination of the majority over the minorities – especially when the minorities want to have a loud say. Like the Palestinians, for example. Israel is therefore the dream of all populists: an ethnocracy that can claim to be democratic. Steve Bannon, Marion Maréchal, David Duke: They all take Israel as their model.