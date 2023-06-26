Putin's Humiliation Wagner Uprising Likely to Have Far-Reaching Consequences
Just as quickly as Yevgeny Prigozhin launched his rebellion over the weekend, he brought it to an end. He ordered his mercenary troops, advancing on Moscow in a large column of vehicles just 200 kilometers from the Russian capital, to turn around and head "back to camp," as he announced. On Sunday evening, it seemed that the frighteningly absurd intermezzo was over and Prigozhin had backed down, with little to show for the stunt but a few scratches left behind by tank tracks on pavement.
In reality, though, nothing is over. It’s just starting. Over the weekend, Putin’s political system – visible to all – entered a new era. Prigozhin’s Wagner Group didn’t even have to advance all the way to the Moscow city limits to cut a swath of destruction through the heart of Putin’s autocracy. The mercenary leader laid bare the weaknesses of the Kremlin and the fears of the man at the top.
The clearest piece of evidence for the destruction Prigozhin wrought on Putin’s system is provided by the bizarre deal Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko purportedly negotiated between Prigozhin and Putin. It includes amnesty for all those who participated in the military uprising, even for its leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, who is to be exiled to Belarus. How is that even possible? On the way to Moscow, Prigozhin’s forces shot down six helicopters and an airplane and killed more than a dozen Russian soldiers. Does Russia these days only throw people in prison for holding up cardboard signs in peaceful anti-war demonstrations?
And why did Putin agree to a deal at all, particularly after accusing Prigozhin on Saturday morning of treason and of adopting terrorist methods? In the early days of Putin’s leadership, one of his hallmarks was that he refused to negotiate with "terrorists," in contrast to his predecessor. And why was a foreign head of state brought in to mediate an internal Russian conflict?
A Perfect Vantage Point for Criticizing Putin
The weakness of Putin’s state was also clear from the ease with which Prigozhin’s troops were able to progress in the 24 hours before he called off the revolt. The Russian television correspondent Evgeniy Poddubny compared the Wagner Group’s weekend tactics with the mercenary group’s assault on Tripoli in Libya: maximum speed combined with agile air defenses. The mere comparison is enough to demonstrate the vulnerability of Putin’s regime: After two decades of Putinesque stability, the desert war has arrived in Russia.
A final indication that the Kremlin’s grip on the country may be weakening was the friendly manner in which Prigozhin’s troops were welcomed in Rostov-on-Don. Later, the mercenary leader was bid a hearty farewell by cheering passersby, complete with pro-Wagner chants. One might have expected a rather different reception for a man who had just engaged Russia’s own army in battle.
Prigozhin’s uprising was nothing if not absurd, frivolous even. From the very beginning it was clear that his forces would never be strong enough to threaten institutions loyal to the Kremlin. Over the years, Prigozhin has simply made too many enemies to be successful. He has no party and no political program – even if he has tried to close that gap with his incessant invocations of justice. The word is on the Wagner Group’s coat of arms, and he also called his weekend incursion toward Moscow a "march of justice."
What Happens Next?
Still, Prigozhin managed to pinpoint the most effective vantage point from which to criticize the Kremlin: that of a nationalist detractor of Moscow’s handling of the war – even after having fought in that war himself. Despite having sent tens of thousands of former prisoners to their deaths on the front line in Ukraine, Prigozhin sounds more like an anti-war activist these days, dismantling the Kremlin’s justification for this "special military operation" point by point.
The fact that Putin wasn’t able to identify and eliminate the danger posed by Prigozhin in time and that he has had to make far-reaching concessions to the Wagner leader – instead of holding him accountable, as he promised in his speech on Saturday – is one of the most pronounced indignities of his career. And the humiliation is made even worse by the fact that it still isn’t clear how Putin will deal with Prigozhin’s most important demand: that the Russian leader fire Russia’s military leadership. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov were nowhere to be seen during the entire rebellion.
Putin’s disgrace will almost certainly have consequences.
First, it is unthinkable that Putin will simply allow Prigozhin to get away scot-free. Deals with traitors are, in his eyes, no deals at all.
Second, Prigozhin’s uprising will doubtlessly lead to increased repression inside Russia and to a far-reaching search for real or potential traitors within the country’s security organizations, elite and society.
And third, it is highly likely that Putin will begin looking for way to deflect attention away from his humiliation at home with new orgies of violence outside of Russia. He will never be able to forgive a world that has seen his weakness.