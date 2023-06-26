And why did Putin agree to a deal at all, particularly after accusing Prigozhin on Saturday morning of treason and of adopting terrorist methods? In the early days of Putin’s leadership, one of his hallmarks was that he refused to negotiate with "terrorists," in contrast to his predecessor. And why was a foreign head of state brought in to mediate an internal Russian conflict?

A Perfect Vantage Point for Criticizing Putin

The weakness of Putin’s state was also clear from the ease with which Prigozhin’s troops were able to progress in the 24 hours before he called off the revolt. The Russian television correspondent Evgeniy Poddubny compared the Wagner Group’s weekend tactics with the mercenary group’s assault on Tripoli in Libya: maximum speed combined with agile air defenses. The mere comparison is enough to demonstrate the vulnerability of Putin’s regime: After two decades of Putinesque stability, the desert war has arrived in Russia.