Former U.S. National Security Adviser Bolton “Trump Wanted To Make an Impression on Erdoğan”

In an interview with DER SPIEGEL, former U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton discusses the case against Turkey’s Halkbank, which has been accused of helping Iran circumvent American sanctions. He says Donald Trump and Turkish President Erdoğan were in close contact about the issue.

Interview Conducted By Alexander Sarovic