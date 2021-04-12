Joining the Wolves Erdogan's Pact with the Ultra-Nationalists

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is doing what he can to hold on to power – and is following his right-wing extremist coalition partner back to the confrontational style of politics the country saw in the 1990s. Opposition activists are concerned for their safety.

Sebnem Arsu , Maximilian Popp und Anna-Sophie Schneider By