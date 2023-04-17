Kidnapping as a Weapon of War The Abducted Children of Ukraine

But then came the war, and the area around Kupyansk quickly fell under Russian occupation. First the invaders took Natalia's husband Maksym, holding him in a cell at the police station for 32 days. She suspects that locals who sympathized with the Russians turned him in for his pro-Ukrainian stance.

Then, in early September, an offensive mounted by the Ukrainian army took the occupiers by surprise in Kupyansk, and they hastily withdrew, taking 15-year-old Artem and a dozen of his classmates with them. They brought the boy to an orphanage located deep inside Russian-occupied Luhansk, a region that Vladimir Putin declared to be Russian territory just before the offensive. Artem would spend half a year there.

It was cold in the home in Luhansk, the boy now says on the street, trying hard not to show any signs of weakness. He says the food was bad and that the teachers had taught a lot more Russian in school than they had back home in Kupyansk. He claims his classmates bullied him when he spoke Ukrainian. Others who have returned have reported that they were physically attacked. A security guard at a summer camp in Crimea, for example, allegedly beat teenagers with a metal rod who shouted, "Glory to Ukraine."

Russian Propaganda Videos

In October, says Artem, the head of the orphanage in Luhansk allowed him to contact his mother, a call that meant Natalia Zhornyh now knew where her son was. But the direct route was far too dangerous, since it would have led across the front. Other parents who had already brought their children back referred them to the Kyiv-based organization "Save Ukraine." With its help, she got to Belarus via Poland, flew from Minsk to Moscow and then drove across western Russia to Luhansk, where she picked up Artem. During her trip, Zhornyh recounts, she consistently pretended at checkpoints that she wanted to stay in Russia.

Parents and helpers alike are keeping quiet about just how they bring their children back and which routes they use within Russia in order to avoid endangering future missions to repatriate children. In addition to the aid organizations and government agencies in Ukraine, church groups and Russian volunteers are also reportedly active. Save Ukraine usually brings several children back to the country at the same time, from different places in Russia or in the occupied territories. On the afternoon of his arrival, Artem was part of a group of 19 children.

But other kidnapped children appear only in Russian propaganda videos. Moscow began using orphanage children for such videos during the 2014 war in the Donbas.

In the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, doctors and educators were aware of the fates of children who had been in foster care in the Donbas region. So when Russian soldiers entered the city in the early days of the war, officials in hospitals and homes tried to hide the children in their care. Where possible, they returned them to their parents, while others were placed with care facility employees.