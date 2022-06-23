She’s the perfect representative of her profession and can draw on over 40 years of experience as a fishmonger. She began working here in 1981 as a 13-year-old girl. Her family owned a small plot of land just outside Kyiv and in summer, they harvested berries, apples and peaches. In the winter, they would slaughter a pig. Valentina’s father died when she was young, and she, her mother and two brothers sold everything they produced from baskets at Besarabsky Market.

She often had to get up at 4 a.m., first heading to the farm, then to the market, and only then to school. "I always sat over there," she says, "where the bouquet of peonies is now." Many of their goods came from the far reaches of the Soviet Union. As did their customers. "We were brothers," Valentina says, "and now they’ve attacked us. I just don’t understand it. When I think about it, all I can do is hate them."

She was staying with relatives in Kyiv, when the war suddenly upended her life. Before that, she had been living with her family in the suburb of Hostomel, where Russian paratroopers landed on the first day of the invasion. The Ziganskas' home was also struck by shelling. She points to a photo on her mobile phone showing a gaping hole where their apartment used to be. They had saved up their whole lives to buy the place. Six months ago, her husband Konstantin died of a heart attack. She called an ambulance, but it was too late.

And then came the war. Ziganska lives with her brother now. "We’ve come together again as a family," she says. She wants to keep working. "What else am I supposed to do?" She says she hopes that the mothers of Russian soldiers will understand that what their sons are doing is wrong. "And that they bring their children back home."