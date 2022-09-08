Laos and the New Silk Road The Train to Dependence on China

For China, the train line offers a way of connecting the economically weak western part of the country through Laos with Thailand, and potentially beyond. Plans call for the line to be extended further to the south, all the way to Singapore, with its vast container port.

But for the people on the platform, the train offers convenience more than anything else. They say that before, when they wanted to travel to another city, they had to take the car or the bus – and it tended to be an arduous journey.

Noi, a Laotian mother of two small children, says that before the train line was built, she was forced to travel across poor, heavily potholed roads, frequently washed out by the rain or unpassable because of mudslides and flooding. She says she was almost never able to visit her family, and especially not with the children in tow. The train tickets are expensive for Noi, and prices went up only recently. She paid the equivalent of 16 euros for her ticket, from her monthly earnings of just over 100 euros. Plus, she says, it isn't easy to get a ticket. The online system still doesn't work, meaning would-be travelers have to spend hours standing in line and hoping that tickets are still available when they finally make it to the counter. Still, says Noi, she hopes to take the trip to see her family a couple of times per year.