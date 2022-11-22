Lebanon's Economic Crisis Armed Cash Withdrawals Spread amid Growing Desperation

There are close to 20 further cases that either failed or weren't reported on. Miraculously, nobody has thus far been hurt. The perpetrators, meanwhile, have become heroes in the public imagination. DER SPIEGEL met with four of the best-known armed bank depositors. They all emphasize that, far from being criminals, they are actually victims who were merely trying to recover their own money they had previously deposited.

Ever since the country’s criminal financial Ponzi scheme collapsed in October 2019, the elite made up of former warlords, religious leaders and central bank head Riad Salameh – once hailed as a finance magician – has blocked all attempts to save the country from sliding even further into misery. They were the ones who created the system in the first place, according to which banks attracted depositors with promises of 10-percent interest rates or higher, lent the government hard currency at rates just as high, and artificially fixed the exchange rate since 1997 at the level of 1,500:1. And they kept the system in place until sovereign debt reached record-high levels, investor trust evaporated and the inflow of new deposits was no longer sufficient. The bubble burst.

These days, the value of the Lebanese pound has plunged to just 4 percent of its pre-crisis level. Since 2019, banks have frozen depositor assets and are only allowing tiny withdrawals – and usually only in pounds at obsolete exchange rates, which means that each payout is just a fraction of its dollar value.