Life in Assad's Syria "We Only Exist If People Remember Us"
It may feel like the war in Syria was a lifetime ago. Twelve years have passed since the uprising against the dictatorship of Bashar Assad began, leading to several years of bloody fighting and, in 2018, a victory for Assad and his allies against the rebellion. Has the time come to move on?
The Arab League believes it has. In early May, the group agreed to bring the Assad regime back into the fold following years of ostracism, and the dictator was received in Saudi Arabia with full honors. After all, he is still in power and the rebels have very clearly been defeated – and many of the Arab countries would like to finally get rid of the Syrian refugees they are hosting and slow the flood of captagon coming out of Syria, the drug with which the Assad regime finances itself. They would also like to limit Iran’s influence in the region.
The article you are reading originally appeared in German in issue 24/2023 (June 10th, 2023) of DER SPIEGEL.
Assad demonstrated that he would rather accept the destruction and fragmentation of Syria than relinquish power. Any reform, any concession to the majority, any step in the direction of democracy no matter how small it was, and continues to be, was seen by the dictator as an unacceptable risk.
Assad himself said in an unforgettable 2017 speech in Damascus that Syrian society had become "healthier and more homogenous" after hundreds of thousands of his fellow citizens had been killed and millions forced to flee. The return of the refugees would endanger the newfound homogeneity of Assad’s vassals – though that is precisely what the reacceptance of Syria into the Arab League aims to achieve. Syria’s neighbors, in particular, are eager to free themselves of the weight of the millions who escaped the violence all those years ago.
But the war isn’t over. Time has not yet healed the sorrow, fear and anger over the hundreds of thousands of dead, over the displacement of several million people. Syria is fragmented, the economic situation is dire and many of those who fled have no interest in returning or are unable to. Many would face immediate arrest upon entering the country.
Assad’s de facto victory almost five years ago has not led to an easing of tensions and there has been no reconciliation, not even a gradual one. Those who fled are stuck where they are: safe in Europe, facing uncertainty in Lebanon, or precariously surviving in parts of Syria not under Assad’s control. In places where the rebels were able to find a foreign power to partner with, they have been able to stand up to Assad’s troops, Iran’s militias and Russia’s warplanes. In the northwestern region of Idlib, Turkey is providing protection to an estimated 3 million people as part of an effort to subsume the area into its own sphere of control. The Kurdish regions in the northeast are relatively secure for as long as United States troops are stationed there – a contingent that originally came to fight Islamic State and has yet to return home.
Screenshot from a video documenting the funeral for truffle hunters shot by militants.Foto:
Privat
In an effort to portray the fragmentation of the Syrians, better understand the realities they live with and see what their futures might hold, we spoke with people from a variety of backgrounds. People in exile, in Idlib, in the southern part of Syria that experienced relatively little violence, and from the center of the country. Hardly any of them are particularly happy with their lives, and hopes have diminished. Even in places where Assad once again exercises power, there is little stability. Fear is still rampant – and that is intentional. It is, after all, a pillar of Assad’s rule.
Homs: Killing for Profit
Dictator Bashar Assad once again has the Syrian heartland completely under his control. Lawlessness and caprice are even more widespread than before.
The killers arrived at midday. "They were driving two pick-ups and a motorcycle, a total of 14 men I think," says Ahmed, not his real name. He says they first insulted him and the other truffle hunters as sons of whores before then opening fire. He fell to the ground with an injury, he says, and others fell on top of him, so that the attackers likely thought he was dead. That was in February. In our exchange of text messages, he says he is still gripped by fear and asks that we divulge neither his location nor his real name.
More than 60 people were shot to death in the February 17 attack in the desert east of Homs, says Ahmed. They were all hunting desert truffles – a fungi related to those found in Europe – which grow in the desert after winter and spring rainfall. Officially, the regime claimed it was a terrorist attack perpetrated by the Islamic State.
But survivors and members of the Bani Khalid tribe, from which most of the victims came, dispute this version of events. It wasn’t a terrorist attack, says a state functionary from the tribe on a video from the mass funeral. It was about truffles – and the fact that the truffle gatherers only want to continue giving the corrupt militias half of their harvest rather than two-thirds, which the gunmen suddenly started demanding.
Assad may have regained control over the Syrian heartland, but the price has been rampant criminality and very little security. The Syrian dictator relies on several militias to secure his power, and in return, they are given a free hand to enrich themselves as they like: through the drug trade, oil smuggling or in the truffle business. Depending on quality, the fungi bring in between 5 and 25 euros per kilogram, which is more than an average monthly income.
Dozens of truffle hunters have been killed in attacks in 2023, and the Bashar regime consistently blames Islamic State for the violence, though the extremists have never claimed any of the massacres. Ahmed, who lost his son, three nephews and two brothers in the February 17 attack, saw and heard the perpetrators. "They were wearing military camouflage, around half of them spoke the coastal dialect," he says. The description indicates that they were Alawites, members of the ruling minority. "When they were finished, they drove off toward the southwest and not into the desert," he says. Nobody came to help from the 4th Division of the army, stationed nearby to protect the gas fields in the area. "Only civilians showed up."
Suwayda: A Vast Prison
In Suwayda, which is also under the control of the Assad regime, the Druse minority has negotiated limited autonomy. The question is: Can the deal hold?
Shadi Al Dubaisi, 25, has a nightmare almost every night of being arrested. That the protections he currently enjoys in his hometown of Suwayda will be lifted. But Dubaisi, a government opponent and activist, is safe from imprisonment for the time being. The Druse minority, which adheres to a monotheist religion that is related to Islam and on whom many in Suwayda depend, managed to reach an understanding with Assad as the war wore on.
Regime opponent and activist Shadi Al Dubaisi: "We’ve known for some time that we lost, but it was still an ugly moment."Foto:
Privat
The Druse didn’t want to fight for the regime, but Assad couldn’t directly attack them either, since he consistently sought to portray himself as the protector of minorities against the Sunni majority. The Druse negotiated cleverly: They promised to defend Suwayda against Islamists in the region, but they declined to fight the opposition anywhere else – and the regime would not make arrests inside their community. They remained neutral.
That deal continues to hold. But Shadi Al Dubaisi is afraid things could change and that regime forces will begin displaying more self-confidence and aggression – particularly since he saw images of Assad at the Arab League summit in Jedda, Saudi Arabia, where the dictator was welcomed back into the circle of heads of state and government. "We’ve known for some time that we lost, but it was still an ugly moment," he says over the phone.
Dubaisi is unable to leave Suwayda since he risks being arrested outside the city. He believes he has been a wanted man since 2015 for his participation in protests. For him, Suwayda is basically a vast prison. In 2018, he fled to Lebanon with the help of smugglers, but he returned two years later, again with smugglers, when Lebanon began deporting refugees back to Syria.
The regime, Dubaisi says, is punishing Suwayda for refusing to submit. People here are able to protest, he says, but in no other area under regime control are there as many kidnappings for ransom, uncontrolled weapons and criminality. The security services are either involved or stand by and do nothing, the activist says, adding that Suwayda, like all areas under Assad’s control, lacks basic services such as electricity and water.
Idlib: Turkish Protectorate
In Syria’s last remaining rebel enclave in the region surrounding Idlib, 2 million displaced people are living under Turkish rule. What happens if Erdoğan reaches a deal with Assad?
The Hajj Abdo family keeps their most important belongings packed in bags so that they are ready to flee at a moment’s notice. So that they can leave behind their old home of brick and mortar and seek safety from the artillery of advancing Syrian troops. Or from another earthquake.
That is what Omer and Khadijah Hajj Abdo – he 46, she 39 – say over the phone. They live with their six children in Takad, a village north of Idlib in Syria’s last rebel enclave, just 2.5 kilometers from the frontlines. The village regularly comes under fire, says Omer Hajj Abdo, who works for an aid organization. His former home is in a military zone right at the front, and Turkish troops have turned it into a base.
The Hajj Abdo family: "Arab dictators see the populace merely as toys in their hands."Foto:
Omer Hajj Abdo
He says he used to have a better paying job far away from the front. But when Russia invaded Ukraine, money from donors dried up and the family had to return to their village. Still, he says, his family has enough to eat, in contrast to others.
Takad is under the control of the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). Sometimes, Hajj Abdo says, rivalries between HTS and smaller armed groups erupt into open fighting. "We wanted a revolution, and 12 years later, the opposition still isn’t unified. Instead, they are mired in disputes over the control of a checkpoint." The Turks, says Hajj Abdo, have done some good things for the people of Idlib, such as building hospitals, for example. But they dictate almost everything and they hardly give the Syrians a voice.
And recently, one-time enemies Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Bashar Assad have begun seeking reconciliation. Omer and Khadijah find themselves facing a number of questions, but no answers: Will their region remain a Turkish enclave? Or will Ankara make a deal with Assad to return much of the area to Damascus? What would then happen to all the people who fled here to escape Assad’s henchmen?
Stability, safety, a foreseeable future – nothing but distant dreams. Omer Hajj Abdo spends the majority of his modest wages on his children’s education. "The things that they learn, at least, can’t be taken away from them," says Khadijah Hajj Abdo. They feel like they have no control over their destiny. "Arab dictators see the populace merely as toys in their hands," says Omer Hajj Abdo.
Lebanon: The Threat of Deportation
Eleven years ago, Abu Fairouz fled to Lebanon, hoping for safety. That has proven to be an illusion.
Abu Fairouz, as the former opposition activist is nicknamed, thought he had brought himself and his family to safety in 2012, after an adventurous journey through the mountains to Lebanon. They arrived in Arsal, a once-sleepy small town near the border that would soon become home to more Syrian refugees than Lebanese.
Abu Fairouz and a few dozen families joined together to rent a rocky field from a farmer, where they set up their tents and later built simple shacks out of scraps of wood and plastic tarps. There they waited, hoping that the regime of Bashar Assad would ultimately step down. And like them, hundreds of thousands of Syrians are still waiting today.
A refugee camp in LebanonFoto:
Karine Pierre / Hans Lucas / picture alliance
Each family receives the equivalent of $25 per month from the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), and initially, many of them earned a bit of money on the side working for farmers or in construction. But ever since Lebanon plunged into the worst economic crisis in its history in 2019, the situation has grown worse and worse. "For the last two months, the army has been storming the camp at night, taking entire families into custody and deporting them directly into Syria," says Abu Fairouz through a shaky WhatsApp connection that constantly breaks off. Their old papers, he says, were suddenly declared invalid, and they would have to pay more than $1,000 to apply for new ones. He says he knows four soldiers who deserted from the Syrian army, but who were deported in recent weeks anyway. "Back in Syria, they disappeared without a trace," he says.
Pressure from human rights lawyers has put a stop to the raids for the time being, but in their place, a new decree has been issued: Those who arrived in the country all those years ago without an entry stamp in their passports are not allowed to apply for new documents. "None of us were able to leave the country legally back then," says Abu Fairouz. "Now, we’re supposed to first go back to Syria and then leave again. They are offering us a solution that they know is unfeasible."
Many Syrians, he says, no longer dare to leave the camps to work elsewhere after security agents and the military even took the step of confiscating their bicycles. But without additional income, many of them don’t know how they are supposed to survive.
Now that Assad has been brought back into the Arab League fold, Abu Fairouz says, "the Lebanese want to get rid of us any way they can." His last hope, he says, are ongoing negotiations between religious clerics and the army leadership. They are demanding that a second option for deportation be established, no matter where that might be. "As far as I’m concerned, it can also be Idlib," says Abu Fairouz. "It’s not a great area, but it’s better than being immediately executed by Assad’s henchmen."
Berlin: Trying Not to Be Forgotten
The German capital is a safe harbor for Syrians. But many are unable to find peace as they wait in vain for justice.
Everything in the life of Wafa Ali Mustafa, 32, feels temporary. She has been living in Berlin for seven years now, safe from Assad. She has finished her university studies here and found work. Inside, though, she says, she’s still a Syrian.
Mustafa has been waiting for almost a decade for a message from her father, Ali Mustafa, who disappeared in Syria. She has devoted her entire life, including her professional endeavors, to the campaign for people in Syria who have vanished – a group encompassing an estimated 150,000 people. She writes, organizes protests and, in 2020, she even spoke before the United Nations Security Council.
Wafa Ali Mustafa in Berlin: "If I don’t keep screaming as loud as I can, we’ll simply be forgotten."Foto:
CLEMENS BILAN / EPA-EFE
Her father, long a critic of the regime, was abducted from his apartment in 2013 by Syrian security officers. He had already been arrested and tortured on several occasions before that.
His daughter, too, experienced imprisonment and torture, and then the death of a close friend in a regime attack. Ultimately, the family fled to Turkey. Today, they are scattered between Germany, Canada and the U.S.
Mustafa sees the normalization of relations between Arab governments and the Syrian dictator as a betrayal. "It feels like the memory of my father and of all those whose lives were destroyed by the Assad regime has been extinguished," she says. "They are sending the message that impunity wins. That even war crimes have no consequences."
Mustafa’s family has done all it can to find her father: lawyers, people with connections, bribes. But they’ve turned up nothing, she says. The campaigns she has organized, she says, also haven’t achieved anything, but "we only exist if people remember us," says Mustafa. "If I don’t keep screaming as loud as I can, we’ll simply be forgotten."