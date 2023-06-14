Life in Assad's Syria "We Only Exist If People Remember Us"

Each family receives the equivalent of $25 per month from the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), and initially, many of them earned a bit of money on the side working for farmers or in construction. But ever since Lebanon plunged into the worst economic crisis in its history in 2019, the situation has grown worse and worse. "For the last two months, the army has been storming the camp at night, taking entire families into custody and deporting them directly into Syria," says Abu Fairouz through a shaky WhatsApp connection that constantly breaks off. Their old papers, he says, were suddenly declared invalid, and they would have to pay more than $1,000 to apply for new ones. He says he knows four soldiers who deserted from the Syrian army, but who were deported in recent weeks anyway. "Back in Syria, they disappeared without a trace," he says.

Pressure from human rights lawyers has put a stop to the raids for the time being, but in their place, a new decree has been issued: Those who arrived in the country all those years ago without an entry stamp in their passports are not allowed to apply for new documents. "None of us were able to leave the country legally back then," says Abu Fairouz. "Now, we’re supposed to first go back to Syria and then leave again. They are offering us a solution that they know is unfeasible."

Many Syrians, he says, no longer dare to leave the camps to work elsewhere after security agents and the military even took the step of confiscating their bicycles. But without additional income, many of them don’t know how they are supposed to survive.

Now that Assad has been brought back into the Arab League fold, Abu Fairouz says, "the Lebanese want to get rid of us any way they can." His last hope, he says, are ongoing negotiations between religious clerics and the army leadership. They are demanding that a second option for deportation be established, no matter where that might be. "As far as I’m concerned, it can also be Idlib," says Abu Fairouz. "It’s not a great area, but it’s better than being immediately executed by Assad’s henchmen."

Berlin: Trying Not to Be Forgotten

The German capital is a safe harbor for Syrians. But many are unable to find peace as they wait in vain for justice.

Everything in the life of Wafa Ali Mustafa, 32, feels temporary. She has been living in Berlin for seven years now, safe from Assad. She has finished her university studies here and found work. Inside, though, she says, she’s still a Syrian.

Mustafa has been waiting for almost a decade for a message from her father, Ali Mustafa, who disappeared in Syria. She has devoted her entire life, including her professional endeavors, to the campaign for people in Syria who have vanished – a group encompassing an estimated 150,000 people. She writes, organizes protests and, in 2020, she even spoke before the United Nations Security Council.