Lithium Bonanza China Battles West for Raw Material of the Future

China is the biggest player in the lithium industry. The company CATL is the global leader in producing batteries for electric cars and just built a vast new factory in the German state of Thuringia, the first one outside of China. Here, too, the lithium from Manono is badly needed. It’s no secret that Beijing would also like to control access to the raw material, and Manono offers a prime opportunity to do so.

The Chinese advances were initially successful. Lithium mining is expensive and the Australians need a lot of money to exploit the deposits. For that purpose, they made a deal in 2021 with a subsidiary of the battery behemoth CATL: In exchange for U.S. $240 million in start-up cash, the Chinese company acquired a 24-percent share of the lithium joint venture. At the time, nobody was concerned, with everyone talking about "our friends from China.” The Australians have also signed three large supply contracts with Chinese companies, even if not a single ton of lithium has yet been commercially extracted from Manono.

"We are happy to work with European or American companies, but at present they are not inclined to invest in countries like Congo,” says Ferguson. Europe and the United States are increasingly concerned about losing influence in Africa and don't want to become dependent on Chinese-mined raw materials. But investments in Congo are delicate, from both an economic and ethical perspective – with the result that the West is largely out of the game.

AVZ, meanwhile, soon had its hands full. Simon Cong, the Chinese director of Dathomir, suddenly began demanding the return of some of his shares, convinced that he had been deceived. And there were other problems as well. Another member of the joint venture is the Congolese mining company Cominière, which is controlled by the government, a way of assuring that Congo gets its share of the riches. But Cominière caught AVZ by surprise when it negotiated a deal with the state-owned Chinese mining company Zijin, selling a Zijin subsidiary 15 percent of the Manono concession. It was now the turn of the Australians to feel duped, and AVZ challenged the deal, with the case now before an international court of arbitration.