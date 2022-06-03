Massive Urban Growth Considering the African City of the Future

But there's a problem. Because hundreds of new residents are arriving in Kisumu each month from surrounding villages, space is becoming an issue. Empty spaces in the slums are quickly used for new corrugated steel shacks and fertile land is sacrificed to new construction.

The shortage of living space is the source of a lively debate in conference Tent 2 at the Africities gathering. A lack of affordable housing is a problem in almost every city on the continent. At the same time, public budgets are strained, and urban housing construction is virtually nonexistent. At the Africities conference, one solution in particular has attracted significant attention: public-private partnerships. The idea involves the city making plots available for free, with the private builder then promising in return to rent or sell some of the newly built apartments at affordable prices.

In practice, though, it doesn’t always work. A few hundred meters from the Africities campus, one of the country’s best-known politicians is dedicating a new development. Raila Odinga is originally from Kisumu, and in August, he hopes to be elected the new president of Kenya, and he is currently on the stump. He, too, speaks frequently of affordable housing and that there must also be room in cities for poorer people. But the apartments at the site he is dedicating cost the equivalent of 14,000 euros. From a Western perspective, the price tag is rather cheap to be sure, but it is sill completely out of reach for people living in the slums, most of whom live on just a few euros per day. It is a reality that Odinga recognizes as well. "They must become even cheaper," he says.

Kisumu’s city planner, Abala Wanga, is sitting on his bench in the city center and pointing out toward Lake Victoria, to the old port with its decaying pier. His eyes shine as he gushes about his latest plans: "A new Dubai," he says, with a long, waterfront boardwalk, hotels, shopping centers and a cruise ship. He also envisions the port being outfitted for oil freighters. When asked about those who are critical of the idea, Wanga responds grumpily: "People just don’t want change."

But one thing is clear in Kisumu: Without the support of city residents, without their creative energy, the cities of the future in Africa cannot be built. Dubai and Europe may not be the best paradigms.

With reporting by Laura Otieno