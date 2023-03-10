Moscow Mole The Story Behind Germany's Embarrassing Intelligence Leak

Mysterious Flows of Money

Investigators currently believe that the BND agent was not privy to Carsten L.'s alleged treason plans. But a mysterious flow of money was uncovered: The man is said to have deposited a high four-digit sum into his account, money he is believed to have received from Carsten L. But for what? The man allegedly transferred the money back to Carsten L. It is one of the issues that is as yet unresolved in the case.

According to Arthur E.'s testimony, the Russians called him in mid-October on the mobile phone they gave him. The diamond dealer and Carsten L. were sitting together at the time. The callers expressed their displeasure over the HIMARS responses. Arthur E. put the phone on speaker, but Carsten L. didn't say a word during the exchange, Arthur E. said. Investigators believe he was likely afraid of being recorded.

It is likely around this time that the undercover investigations into the internal leak at the BND began, after the foreign intelligence agency warned the BND about a mole. Suspicion initially fell on a young BND worker, but it later emerged that Carsten L. had asked the staffer’s boss and then the employee herself for help in retrieving the documents from the BND’s filing system.

At the end of October, Moscow agents Pavel and Gassan asked Arthur E. to come to Moscow again, saying he needed to pick something up. Pavel handed him four large envelopes for his friend at the BND, telling Arthur E. that he was responsible for ensuring their delivery. And, according to Arthur E.'s account, they said they wanted information about the HIMARS missiles. Unconditionally, one of the Russians added, according to Arthur E.

When Arthur E. arrived back in Germany, the man from the BND was again waiting at the airport and took him past the customs checkpoint – presumably on Carsten L.’s orders. His luggage likely contained the envelopes with the wages for the alleged treason.

When Arthur E. and Carsten L. met again, Carsten L., as Arthur E. describes it, placed the envelopes unopened into his backpack, showing no emotion. Investigators would later find four envelopes in a locker that Carsten L. had rented from a gold vendor. They contained a six-figure sum in euros – astronomically high for a suspected rookie double agent. The Russians apparently considered him to be valuable.

But a short time later, it was over. On December 22, the agitated Russian intelligence agents called Arthur E., saying he should come to Moscow. Carsten L., they said, had been arrested, it was in the news. The situation had grown too hot in Germany for all concerned.

But Arthur E. made a different decision. He flew to Miami, where his wife was visiting her brother. But the Americans were apparently quickly informed about the man entering the country. FBI officials contacted him, and he ultimately confessed to everything.

In January, two FBI representatives accompanied Arthur E. on a plane to Munich. Upon arrival, German officials arrested him.

Carsten L. is currently in pretrial detention. The only person still free is the third man in the group, Visa M. The investigations in Germany don’t seem to have troubled multimillionaire Visa M. all that much.

According to reporting by DER SPIEGEL, Visa M. was still in Europe in January, even after Carsten L.’s arrest. Data from a flight database indicates that he flew back to Moscow from the airport in the Serbian capital Belgrade using his real name only on January 16.

Visa M. is likely now using a different identity on his travels. Two weeks ago, a Russian named Oleg Shishkin flew from Moscow to India. He happened to be born on the same day as Visa M. Research in Russian passport databases shows that a man with his data has never existed in Russia. The passport number given by the purported Mr. Shishkin at the time of the booking, on the other hand, should look familiar to German investigators: It is the same as that of the entrepreneur Visa M.