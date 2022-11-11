Natural Gas from Senegal European Casts Covetous Eyes toward West Africa

The governor, in full military dress, looks satisfied. "The gas is a huge opportunity for the region. It will enable us to solve all of our problems," he intones. There is, though, a notable absence at the conference table: the fishing community. "Nobody invited me," says Moustapha Dieng, the chairman of the fishing association. "Probably because I’m always too loud."

BP and the other project partners have taken steps to calm tempers. They have distributed free lifejackets, handed out food during the coronavirus pandemic and made state-of-the-art projectors available to local organizations. But the resentment has persisted. In part because the divvying up of the gas fields early on was overshadowed by allegations of corruption. Concern in the country is significant that only a tiny elite will profit from the money earned from the natural resource, as has happened in other African countries. Greenpeace, the environmental protection organization, has also warned of the incalculable risks to the Saint Louis ecosystem, particularly given the presence of important marine reserves near the gas platform.

The Senegalese government is not allowing such concerns to derail its plans. Elections are to be held in 2024, the country is carrying a heavy debt load, rising prices are increasingly becoming a problem, and expensive subsidies must be phased out. New revenue sources are badly needed. "We certainly won’t turn into Qatar or the Emirates, but gas and oil could vastly accelerate the development of Senegal," says Petrosen executive Ty. The West African country is also hoping to use the gas to improve access to electricity in the country.