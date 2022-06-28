Kahn: I'm pretty worried about our democracy. The former president and his supporters are running a very robust campaign, using the false notion of the stolen election to mobilize their supporters and raise money. They are generating hatred that gets people engaged in politics. And it seems some of these people are also winning Republican primaries for the midterms in the fall.

DER SPIEGEL: Across the country, candidates who question the legitimacy of Biden's election victory are making inroads.

Kahn: Yes, and some could be in positions of power in the 2024 presidential election that will allow them to undermine the integrity of the electoral process at the state level.

DER SPIEGEL: What can media outlets like the New York Times do about that?

Kahn: We do our best to report aggressively on these subjects and engage a larger and larger audience with evidence-based reporting. But again, there are some so-called media out there whose reporting borders on propaganda on behalf of a political party, spreading misinformation or disinformation. This could potentially lead to a situation where, in the 2024 presidential election, a candidate who isn't legitimately elected still claims victory.

DER SPIEGEL: Many media companies are currently struggling to achieve plurality and diversity within their own ranks. Two-thirds of your readers are white. You yourself are also white, which led to criticism when you were appointed in April. How do you deal with that?

Kahn: We are constantly growing our team. Our newsroom is significantly more diverse today than it was five years ago, both the leadership and the rank and file of journalists. We have improved diversity in terms of gender or race. The creators of journalism need to reflect the country and the world we're covering.