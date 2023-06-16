On the Front in Ukraine Going Into Battle in a Leopard 2 Tank

It is currently difficult to say how successful Ukraine’s counteroffensive has been thus far. The bulk of the Ukrainian forces that had been prepared for the endeavor hasn’t even joined the fight yet. And it could take several more weeks before the Ukrainians even reach Russia’s main lines of defense.

Despite the difficulties, the morale of soldiers in Zaporizhzhia seems to be good. Part of that has to do with the new equipment from the West, which, as Ukrainian fighters report, offers far more protection. If they had to rely on Soviet-era personnel carriers, they say, the fighting would be far bloodier.

A Rainy Night with Intense Fighting

In the late evening, the Leopard crew receives its orders, and at around 10 p.m., the two tanks head out. It would turn out to be a rainy night with eight hours of intensive fighting, as the soldiers describe the next day. The Russians, they say, used phosphorous bombs and, in the morning, combat helicopters. The tank crews fired on Russian positions, infantrymen stormed Russian trenches. The Ukrainians say they made some progress, but remain silent on where or how much ground they gained.

Still, the Leopard tanks are far from perfect. Mechanics trained in Germany are hard at work on the two tanks, swapping out the gun stabilizer in Sasha’s tank. There is more to do on the second tank. Misha had problems aiming during the night. He climbs into the Leopard, raises the gun by half a meter and spins the turret 90 degrees, and then a bit further. The tank can still be used in battle, he says, and is able to fire. But the laser malfunctions when switching to a secondary target, he says.

Their next operation is scheduled for 6 p.m. that evening, but the order never comes. Instead, two agitated infantrymen from the Azov Brigade stumble into the tank unit’s position. An older Leopard they say, a Model 2 A4, is stuck in no-man’s-land between the fronts. They want to try to recover the tank, but they don’t know how to start it. They came to ask for help and show the tank crewmembers videos on their mobile phones of the inside of the tank.

While the Leopard crew tries to decipher the German terms in the video, the Azov fighters talk about the chaos they experienced during their last battle, about a friendly fire incident among Ukrainian troops. Moreover, they say, the Russians supposedly managed to capture two tanks. Saying they are scheduled to head back out again that night, they grab two cans of Redbull and take off.