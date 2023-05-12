Operation Counterstrike What Might the Approaching Ukrainian Offensive Achieve?

By contrast, there hasn’t been much movement on the F-16 fighter jets Kyiv has been requesting for the past several months. NATO member states have hundreds of the warplanes but have thus far not agreed to send them to Ukraine. "We need them to protect our population and our troops,” says Oleksiy Danilov, head of the Ukrainian Security Council. "We will continue to ask for them, and we will also get them." For the counteroffensive, though, the Ukrainians will likely be forced to rely on around two dozen MiG-29 warplanes committed by Poland and Slovakia.

Either way, says military analyst Gady, the offensive – no matter how large it ultimately is and how successful it may be – won’t bring the war to an end. He warns against measuring the success of the approaching operation solely by how much territory the Ukrainian army is able to reconquer. Also important, he says, is the degree to which the Kremlin’s forces can be weakened without an excessive number of Ukrainian casualties. Gady believes that any counteroffensive could be considered a success if it secures long-term support from the West. The Ukrainians, he says, are in a position where they must constantly prove themselves to their partners.

That likely explains why the leadership in Kyiv is doing all it can to lower expectations. Security Council head Danilov says that he has no specific criteria for the success of the counteroffensive. "I’m not even using the word counteroffensive," he says, adding that there is only complete liberation and the various steps toward that goal. It sounds as though he is prepared for an extended conflict.

The fact that he has reason for such an approach is shown in an analysis completed by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a think tank in Washington. Accordingly, wars since 1946 that do not end within the first year last over a decade on average.

The Ukrainian lieutenant-colonel in Zaporizhzhia even sees the defensive battle as a generational challenge. More important than individual weapons systems, he says, is the country’s will to persevere. It is up to them, he says, to free themselves once and for all from the Moscow regime. "We cannot leave this to our children."

With additional reporting by Fedir Petrov