Opinion Researcher Lev Gudkov "Russians Have Little Compassion for the Ukrainians"

DER SPIEGEL: What follows from that?

Gudkov: (laughs briefly before growing serious) Even if these younger people don't want the war and are better informed by the internet, they still go along with it submissively. Very few are willing to take any responsibility for the war. It all reminds me of the behavior of people in the Soviet Union when they were sent to the collective farms to harvest crops. None of the students liked digging potatoes out of the ground. But they did it anyway because they knew that resistance and open protest would lead to total social exclusion. And that’s how it is today as well.

Fear of Isolation

DER SPIEGEL: Is this also the reason why there are no protests? Many in Ukraine and the West are wondering why almost no Russians are taking to the streets against the war.

Gudkov: The willingness to participate in protests has fallen sharply in recent months. People are afraid of the police and of repression. The number of political prisoners is in the hundreds. But the main thing is the fear of isolation if you go against the majority. I've been asking in our surveys for years: "Are you willing to fight if necessary?" And always more than 50 percent answer: "Whether my country is right or not, I am ready." Of course, many of them don’t really want to fight, they’re just behaving in a purely conformist way toward the state. We have seen that those who could, ran away and left the country.