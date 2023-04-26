Bosco is now almost two years old. Perhaps the vaccination has already saved his life.

"I know a lot of people in our community who have died from malaria," the mother says. Until recently, she says she heard about deaths every time she visited the hospital. The disease also killed her nephew. Overall, though, the situation has improved in recent years. People are using mosquito nets more frequently as well as sprays and creams to deter the insects.

Access to the Healthcare System

Malaria is transmitted by female Anopheles mosquitoes. When a mosquito bites someone, the parasitic protozoa enters their blood. If a mosquito bites an infected person and then bites another person, it continues to transmit the disease. The parasites enter through the liver into the bloodstream, where they multiply en mass, causing the liver cells to burst and releasing them back into the bloodstream. There, they penetrate the red blood cells and continue to multiply.

The attack on the blood cells triggers the symptoms. The rhythmically recurring fever attacks typical of malaria occur, as well as headaches, fatigue, vomiting and pain in the limbs. In the worst case, it can cause seizures, kidney failure and death.

But it is possible to prevent death. Malaria, Olotu says, is a disease of poverty. In the vast majority of cases, he says, it is only people who aren't treated quickly who die, which is a real problem in Africa, where the nearest clinic can be a long journey, often on foot. So, it's not just a vaccine that's needed – better access to healthcare systems is also necessary.

And progress. "The more developed a society is, the better the homes people live in, and the less malaria there is." If the roofs of homes are airtight, nets are installed on the windows and the doors are closed, then fewer mosquitoes are likely to be present during the time when the anopheles mosquito is most likely to hunt for blood: between sunset and sunrise.

Little Vaccination Skepticism

"On the other hand, if people live in simple huts and there are enough others carrying the parasite, the transmission rate gets out of control," Olotu says. He's now standing under a tree in front of the health center, where he's about to hold a team meeting. Looking out at the clinic, Olotu says we probably would have had vaccines earlier if the world's rich suffered from malaria.

Olotu has been working in the field of malaria since 2005, first as a pediatrician and later as a researcher in Tanzania, Kenya and Equatorial Guinea. Through a window, he can now see vaccines being taken out of the freezers in small bottles inside the building. The control group is to be given both R21 and a vaccine against rabies. To assess the effectiveness of R21, 200 of the 600 children participating in the trials will be administered a different vaccine.

He says the vaccination skepticism that still persists today with the coronavirus barely exists in this realm. "Everyone here knows about the danger of malaria," he says.

In fact, the scientists at Oxford who developed R21 were also involved in the Astra-Zeneca vaccine against the coronavirus. At Oxford, where around 50 researchers have spent 10 years working on R21, they say many things were easier than they have been with corona.

Whereas the coronavirus has fewer than 20 genes, Plasmodium, which causes malaria, has more than 5,000. The R21 vaccine targets a specific surface protein early in the pathogen's development and attempts to prevent the parasite from reaching the liver and reproducing there.

No Long Approval Process

"In that regard, the already approved and the new R21 vaccine are very similar," Olotu explains. Both contain a surface protein of the parasite that is carried into the body on part of a hepatitis virus. But in R21, the amount of hepatitis virus was reduced and the amount of malaria protein increased. The aim is to enable the immune system to concentrate more on the formation of antibodies against malaria. Researchers also used a more potent effect enhancer.

Olotu is confident that more children will soon be able to get vaccinated. "Given the similarity to the previously approved substance, we can avoid a long approvals process," he says. Olotu is hopeful that R21 could be on the market as early as the end of this year.

In Oxford, officials are already expecting the first routine vaccinations to happen in the coming months. On April 13, the Jenner Institute announced the approval of R21 in Ghana, followed last week by Nigeria, the country with the world's most malaria deaths.

The vaccine has already been licensed to the Serum Institute of India, the world's largest manufacturer of vaccines, where 100 to 200 million doses per year can be produced. And it does so for a retail price of just a few dollars per dose. "We are looking toward the end of child deaths from malaria," says Olotu. "That's fantastic."

Sharp cries can be heard from the hospital. But from Olotu's perspective, they are harbingers of good rather than anything ominous. It's the sound of children getting vaccinated.