"Zov" excerpt, March 7, 2022:

Every time the shelling started, I pressed my head into the ground and thought to myself: "God, if I survive, I will do everything I can to stop this!" I didn't know how, but I wanted everybody who is responsible for this shit and this chaos in our army to be punished. I wanted this war to stop.

It's April, and one day Filatyev gets dirt in his eye as he squeezes into a trench. The next day his right eyelids are stuck together, and he could be at risk of going blind. His superiors decide to have him taken to a clinic despite the orders not to.

He is driven to Crimea, where he learns that a war that has almost cost him his eye and has led to the deaths of tens of thousands of Ukrainians can't even be referred to as a war. That the Russian leadership is concealing the extent of the losses. Already angry, Filatyev decides to make good on the promise he made to himself: He wants to at least try to stop the war.

In May, he begins typing his experiences into his mobile phone. For 45 days, he hacks letters onto its screen. He ends up with 141 pages. A reckoning with the war and the Russian leadership.

"Zov" excerpt:

I can't believe my ears when I learn that it is forbidden to say the word "war." Seriously. War? What the hell else is this supposed to be? The law that is supposed to prevent the armed forced from being discredited is being directed at the armed forces themselves!

The soldier knows what he could face if he publishes or posts words like these: Statements that put the Russian army in bad light are punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Filatyev says he is aware of the risks. But he doesn't have a wife or children, so there's no one he could endanger with his actions. And it is his moral obligation to describe what he experienced, he says.

In any case, the armed forces leave him few options. After his eye heals, he is given a choice: Either return to Ukraine to continue fighting there or face prosecution.

Filatyev is getting angrier and angrier. He writes to oppositional bloggers and asks them to publish what he experienced in Ukraine, but few answer him. Many are apparently afraid of speaking out against the "special operation." In the end, he decides to post his experiences on his own. In early August, Filatyev uploads his manuscript to VKontakte, Russia's largest social network. After that, he packs his bag and sets off for Moscow.

His report can still be found on VKontakte for a few weeks before the network deletes it. The soldier says he received countless messages during that time: In them, colleagues in the military praise him for "telling it like it is." But the outcry is smaller than Filatyev had hoped for. Part of him did actually believe that the Russian people would stand up against Putin if they found out what is really happening in Ukraine. But many Russians probably suspect it anyway. They are either indifferent or don't dare to stand up to their government.