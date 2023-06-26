Prigozhin's Insurgency The War Putin Wanted Now Threatens His Rule

By contrast, in the city of Rostov-on-Don, which he briefly occupied, Prigozhin received applause from the populace as he was withdrawing. The mercenary leader may not be the one to succeed Putin one day, but with his bellicose manner and straight-talk, he seems to provide something that many Russians are yearning for. And that truth will remain even if Putin moves to eliminate him at some point.

Prigozhin, who portrays himself as the mightiest of all warriors, exposed Putin’s official justification for the war as a lie before his march to Moscow: He said that neither Ukraine nor NATO had been planning any attack on Russia.

Prigozhin Contradicts Official Reason for War

Only one thing is certain after this weekend: Many things that seemed unthinkable only a short time ago now appear to be possible. And the world has learned a lot about Putin, about his system and about Russia.

First: Putin’s reaction to this violent uprising shows that he is quite willing to negotiate when he feels backed into a corner. That’s quite the opposite of the myth he has long propagated, according to which the hard-pressed Putin is the most dangerous Putin. Over the past 16 months, the notion that Putin is virtually invincible has often been voiced by opponents of military support for Ukraine. That came to an end over the weekend. And that should also provide food for thought for some of his international allies. The policy of consistent support for Ukraine by the West remains correct.

Second: A window has opened within Putin’s empire that had previously been firmly closed: A Russia without Putin is suddenly conceivable. Only theoretically, of course, and it also isn’t clear when, how or who would succeed him. Putin has spent his entire rule trying to convince the world that only he can be the czar. That time has passed. The idea of a Russia without him has now made it into the minds of its citizens and can no longer be easily shooed away. The idea of an armed uprising against the authorities is also out there after this weekend.