Prosecuting Aggression Will There Be a Special Tribunal for Putin?

A small delegation from Kyiv recently traveled to Paris, Berlin and Washington to promote the idea of a tribunal. The team is led by the young lawyer Anton Korynevych, a special representative of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry. "Paris was a great success," he says over the phone from Washington, despite being rather short on time. His schedule in the U.S. capital includes meetings with members of Congress, representatives from the administration of President Joe Biden and think tank experts. The American leg of the Ukrainian roadshow also promises to be successful.

The White House hasn’t yet expressly endorsed a special tribunal, but Beth van Schaack, the State Department’s ambassador-at-large for global criminal justice, recently adopted a conspicuously positive tone. "This is something Ukraine wants, and I think that’s going to carry a lot of weight," van Schaack said recently with regard to the proposal making the rounds in the UN General Assembly. She also indicated that the U.S. government could release intelligence information to support investigations. Experts note that one reason the U.S. could be in favor of such a tribunal is that it wouldn’t necessarily strengthen the idea of international jurisdiction, a concept of which Washington has traditionally been skeptical.

Yet Another Sign of Western Dominance?

The stop in Berlin, though, was likely a bit less encouraging for the Ukrainian delegation under Korynevych’s leadership. The Ukrainian legal expert politely noted that discussions had been "fruitful," and that there is a draft resolution pertaining to a special tribunal in circulation in German parliament, the Bundestag. The conservative opposition in Berlin has, in fact, indicated its intention to make such a proposal. "It would be disastrous if soldiers in the lower and middle ranks could be brought to justice, but the senior-most military and political leadership could not," the draft resolution reads. The business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP) and the Greens, both of which are currently part of Germany’s governing coalition, are fundamentally supportive of the idea, but the Social Democrats of Chancellor Olaf Scholz remain skeptical.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has also been relatively reserved thus far when it comes to demands for a special tribunal. "The ability to prosecute wars of aggression internationally is important to us," Baerbock told DER SPIEGEL. "But precisely because there are numerous open questions regarding the prospects of international prosecution of the 'crime of aggression’ – legal, practical and political – we must be careful when approaching the issue that we don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater. It is imperative to ensure that the International Criminal Court is not weakened, but strengthened."

Baerbock’s reservations aren’t just rooted in fundamental concerns that a special tribunal could undermine the work of the ICC. They are also the product of a strategic dilemma: Behind the scenes, the Green Party politician has been working hard since the very beginning of the war to ensure that the international community remains as unified as possible against Russia – including the countries of the Global South, on which Moscow has been showering attention in recent years. Baerbock is concerned that such countries could see a special tribunal as yet another sign of Western dominance.