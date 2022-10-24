Protests in Iran The Regime’s Trail of Blood

Nika Shakarami was missing for several days before her body suddenly appeared in Tehran. According to reporting by the BBC, Iranian officials coerced the 16-year-old’s family, under threat of violence, to falsely state that her death was the result of an accident.

Human rights organizations and activists are striving to document the victims of the protests – to put a face to their names. It is difficult to verify the information independently. IranWire, for example, a news site run by exiled journalists with good contacts in Iran, has collected the names of about 100 victims and verified the cause and date of death, as well as the age of many of them. The victims include: