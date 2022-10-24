Protests in Iran The Regime’s Trail of Blood
Since the death of Jina Mahsa Amini, Iran has been gripped by unrest. The 22-year-old woman died on September 16 after being taken into custody by the morality police for her allegedly "unislamic outfit." Just a few weeks before, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi had issued a new decree strengthening the country’s "hijab and chastity" law. Critics have accused the morality police of being responsible for her death, though the police have strenuously denied the charge.
Yet photos and videos have been shared on social media channels that appear to show Amini lying badly injured in a hospital bed shortly before her death.
An alleged image of Jina Mahsa Amini, shortly before her death; source: Twitter / RadioFarda
Since then, people have been protesting across the country against the oppression from the government, the hijab requirement and the entire system of rule. Iranian security forces have responded with brutality.
Nika Shakarami was missing for several days before her body suddenly appeared in Tehran. According to reporting by the BBC, Iranian officials coerced the 16-year-old’s family, under threat of violence, to falsely state that her death was the result of an accident.
Human rights organizations and activists are striving to document the victims of the protests – to put a face to their names. It is difficult to verify the information independently. IranWire, for example, a news site run by exiled journalists with good contacts in Iran, has collected the names of about 100 victims and verified the cause and date of death, as well as the age of many of them. The victims include:
According to media reports, the 20-year-old Hadis Najafi was apparently shot to death by security officials during a demonstration in Karaj. Hadis was a popular TikTok user and published dance and music videos.
According to media reports, Mehdi Mousavi was killed by security forces during protests in Zanjan. The reports indicate that they fired live rounds at Mousavi before then beating him with batons. He later succumbed to his injuries, the reports say.