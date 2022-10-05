Right at Home A Visit to an Abandoned Russian Bulwark Near Kharkiv

Even the Ukrainians could hardly believe what they found in Hlyboke. "The Russians built up this bulwark," says Maksym Sintchenko. "And then they just left without a fight."

Sintchenko, who goes by the nom de guerre "Graf," is the commander of the 247th Battalion of the Territorial Defense Forces, a branch of the Ukrainian military made up of reservists and volunteers. On an overcast September afternoon, he's taking a closer look at the position that the Russian troops left behind in the village of Hlyboke.