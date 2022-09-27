Russian War Atrocities in Ukraine The Torture Chambers of Balakliya

Even several days after the Russians left, the cell block is still in a shambles. Scraps of lumber, documents, empty cardboard boxes and garbage bags are strewn about on the floor and the windowsills. Broken glass crunches underfoot in the offices. In four of the cells, there are two cots each behind the green metal doors. One cell has three cots and another, especially small one, has just a single bunk. Plastic bottles and items of clothing are scattered on the floor.

This is where Shutov spent more than a month. The soldiers locked him in a dark room packed with eight people, though there were just two beds. "They would continually bring in new prisoners, even at night," says the 22-year-old. Because the prisoners were kept in different cells, he cannot say for sure how many people were locked away during his time there. Shutov says the captives kept largely silent out of fear. A prayer is scratched into the wall of one of the cells.

On the first two days he was there, he says, he was given nothing to eat. Later, they were served soup if there was anything leftover after the soldiers and guards had eaten their fill. Most of the time, they were served porridge. "You can hardly call it food," says Shutov. "There were worms and grub in the porridge."

After just a few days, he began suffering from an upset stomach, and when he had to use the bathroom, guards would pull a sack over his head and take him to a pit toilet at the end of the hall. After just 10 seconds, they would start yelling at him to hurry up.

Only rarely would the guards turn on the fans in the cell tract. "They only did so when they were in a good mood," he says. It was almost impossible for him to sleep given the lack of space. The other prisoners encouraged him to lay down beneath the bed, but it was full of insects. And then there were the screams coming from the interrogation room when the guards zapped the prisoners with electric shocks. Others were beaten. One Russian soldier from the Caucasus beat up the older prisoners, Shutov recalls. "They even cut the ear off one of the prisoners from our cell."

Some detainees, though, had it even worse. Around a month before Oleksandr Shutov was arrested, another man whose parents also live on Gogol Street was taken to the police station. His name is Maksym Soter, a short-tempered 37-year-old with nervous eyes.