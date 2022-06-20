Senior U.S. Diplomat on the War in Ukraine Kyiv Is "Rightly Demanding More"

Donfried: So, Europe standing on its own feet is good thing. The United States has always wanted the most effective allies in Europe that we could have because it makes us stronger. President Biden campaigned on and came into office saying he wanted to revitalize our alliances and partnerships. What you’ve seen over the past almost year and a half now is the central importance of those alliances and partnerships. We have stood so closely together in the face of Russia’s unprovoked aggression against Ukraine. We have buttressed NATO’s eastern flank and put in place unprecedented sanctions against Russia. So, that’s all to the good. Whether the U.S. is sort of pivoting away from Europe to focus on China? I think what you are seeing, and I am going to use an American expression here, is that we can walk and chew gum at the same time; that we, collectively with our European allies and partners, both need to be supporting Ukraine against Russian war at the same time that we have that broader geopolitical perspective on what China means for our future, our security and our economy. We all watched in early February as Xi and Putin agreed on their joint declaration on the "No Limits" friendship between Russia and China. We have all listened to China support Russia’s narrative around Ukraine. The U.S. and our European allies and partners as well have been making clear to China that any material support for Russia in this war would change the nature of that relationship. So, it’s not that we do one thing and our European allies and partners do something else.

DER SPIEGEL: During his tenure in office, Donald Trump openly flirted with the idea of leaving NATO. Do we Europeans need to prepare for the day when there is a president in the White House who is no longer committed to NATO?

Donfried: What you’ve seen over the past year and a half is how enduring the trans-Atlantic bond is. In the run-up to the Feb. 24 invasion, the U.S. shared an inordinate amount of intelligence with its European partners. We consulted on a regular basis with them. We weren’t saying, "Here’s what we’re going to do, follow us." We said: "Hey, let’s talk about what the right strategy is." As you know, not all of our European allies had the same assessment as the U.S. about whether Russia was going to launch that full-scale invasion against Ukraine. But they all agreed that if Russia was going to launch that full-scale invasion against Ukraine, it would have profound consequences. That led, in turn, to us working very closely on the response package, that package of sanctions and export controls, which meant we could immediately respond to Russia’s aggression. The lesson I take from this is not, you know, let’s think about how we move away from each other. We need to use any opportunity we have to show that our trans-Atlantic cooperation delivers for our citizens, that working together leads to better outcomes for our citizens.