Shadows of World War II A New Look at the Great Quedlinburg Art Robbery

But it was the Nazis who committed the most foolish blunder. SS leader Heinrich Himmler, who was fascinated by the occult, began converting Henry I’s church into a National Socialist devotional site in 1938. The contents of the treasury stored there had to make way, and were moved to a savings bank in the center of town. In 1942, the collection – a total of 65 objects – was then moved to the Altenburg Caves southwest of the city, a site that had been used to grow mushrooms until that point.

After the Americans occupied Quedlinburg on April 19, 1945, GIs guarded the entrance to the caves. A representative of the city of Quedlinburg nevertheless tried to maintain control over the valuables hidden inside. Even under Nazi rule, officials from the city repeatedly provided instructions as to the appropriate methods for storing the treasure. On one occasion, officials recommended that the objects be brought to the front of the cave, where ventilation was better and the danger of mold not as great. From today’s perspective, it was perhaps an egregious error.

A Secret Rivalry?

Because of the move, the thousand-year-old relics were suddenly much more accessible than they had been when they were kept deeper inside the cave. Was that part of the plan? Egner and Herbst suspect that, in the chaotic weeks of April and May 1945, a secret rivalry developed over who would be the first to access the treasure. Already in the late 1970s, the Quedlinburg parish received a tip that an SS unit had stolen two fingers purportedly belonging to Henry I in the final days of the war – relics that had been discovered in a local church in 1877. But nobody in East German times showed any interest in pursuing the case.

On May 18, 1945, the Quedlinburg city archivist discovered that 12 of the most valuable pieces were missing during a routine inspection. The Counter Intelligence Corps of the U.S. Army launched an investigation into the disappeared artifacts, but the Americans pulled out of the region in July 1945.

The investigation went nowhere, and as far as present-day researchers know, the new occupying power, the Soviet Union, never took up the search. A good four decades would pass before Germany picked up a new lead as to the possible whereabouts of the lost treasure.

In October 1988, a "Quedlinburg gospel book" was offered to the state library in West Berlin for $8 million. A married couple from the U.S. presented themselves as the book’s owners, and they claimed to have inherited the Middle Ages manuscript. They were seeking to complete the sale through several middlemen. It has since become known that the couple were actually Meador’s brother and sister, Jack and Jane.

The "Quedlinburg gospel book" in the description was actually the Samuhel Evangeliar, a 9th century manuscript handwritten in golden ink on parchment during the Carolingian Dynasty. It was the most valuable object among those items pilfered from the Quedlinburg Cathedral Treasure in spring 1945.