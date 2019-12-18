Breaking Taboos A Rape Case Finally Has Japan Talking about Sexual Assault

The night that changed Shiori Ito's life forever began with a spell of dizziness. Suddenly, the room started spinning and her eyelids became heavy.

On that evening, the then-25-year-old was with a fellow journalist at a sushi restaurant in Tokyo. His name was Noriyuki Yamaguchi, and he had made a name for himself in Japan, having interviewed senior politicians and written a biography about Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Ito and Yamaguchi were only cursorily acquainted. Ito was looking for a job and Yamaguchi had offered to discuss her options with her over dinner. And then Ito suddenly grew dizzy.

She excused herself and carefully made her way to the restroom. Once there, she lost all of her strength: Her legs could no longer carry her and she sat down on the toilet seat. "I leaned my head on the tank," she says. "That is the last thing I can remember." It was April 3, 2015.

Her memory went blank for several hours, she recalls, and when she came to, she felt pain in her abdomen. When she opened her eyes, she saw Yamaguchi: He was lying on her, naked. Ito looked down at herself and realized that she, too, was naked.

She begged Yamaguchi to stop, but when he didn't react, she acted as though she needed to use the restroom. Once there, she was able to figure out that she was in the hotel room of the prominent journalist, who had allegedly met with her to help her find a job.

How did Shiori Ito get there? And why? More than four years later, these questions aren't just occupying a small army of lawyers. They have also divided Japanese society.

Lower Down the Rankings

Japan is among the most advanced nations in the world and stands for both efficiency and technological innovation. Only the U.S. and China have larger economic outputs, and more than half of the population has a university degree, the highest rate in the world. But on one point, the country is quite a bit lower down in the rankings.

Each year, the World Economic Forum examines gender equality in different countries, taking a look at indicators such as economic participation, health care and education opportunities. In no other industrialized nation in the world, according to the report, is the gender gap as large as it is in Japan. In the global ranking, the country is listed in 110th place out of 149 countries, behind places like Ghana, Armenia and Myanmar. But no statistic illustrates the challenges facing women in Japan as clearly as the story of Shiori Ito.

Ito has delicate facial features and she looks almost fragile, but her voice is firm. Ito's lawyers have advised her not to give interviews, but she has agreed to a discussion anyway. She is wearing a cap as she walks through the door of the café in western Tokyo. Almost everyone in Japan now recognizes Ito, which is why she tries to avoid public places. "But I shouldn't have to hide," she says. "I should be winning."

International Newsletter: Sign up for our newsletter -- and get the very best of SPIEGEL in English sent to your email inbox twice weekly.

Ito sued the man in whose hotel room she woke up and she is hoping to force Yamaguchi to pay her compensation for pain and suffering as a result of the rape. In many countries, such a thing would be little more than business as usual. But in Japan, it is the stuff of scandal.

Japan's judiciary, after all, is rather unusual: More than 99 percent of criminal trials end with a conviction. Whereas in other countries, a reasonable suspicion is enough to take a case to trial, Japanese courts only take cases in which a guilty verdict is almost certain.

Paucity of Convictions

But rape can only rarely be incontrovertibly proven. Usually, there are neither witnesses nor conclusive proof and it becomes a he-said-she-said situation. As a result, only around half of all reported rapes end up in court in Japan, and even if a trial does take place, a guilty verdict is unlikely.

That paucity of convictions is a direct result of the legal situation in Japan, according to which sexual assault only counts as rape if physical violence can be proven. The victim must prove that they did all they could to defend themselves. Otherwise, the act isn't considered to have been forced and the perpetrator goes unpunished.

Shiori Ito knew none of that when she woke up in Yamaguchi's hotel room in April 2015. She packed her clothes and fled the hotel, hiding for several days at a friend's place where she hardly ate or slept, instead merely staring into space.

On April 9, Ito filed a criminal complaint against Yamaguchi. "I believed in our system," she says. "I was so naïve."

Police officers took evidence from Ito's clothes and examined witness testimony and footage from hotel security cameras. In June 2015, a warrant was issued for Yamaguchi's arrest. But then the police reversed the decision and the case was transferred to a different department, which started the investigation anew.

Jeremie Souteyrak/ The New York Times/ Laif Noriyuki Yamaguchi is a well-known journalist in Japan. Shiori Ito accuses him of raping her.

In July 2016, more than a year after Ito had filed her complaint, public prosecutors suspended the investigation, arguing that there wasn't sufficient evidence to bring Yamaguchi to court. Ito, after all, hadn't been badly injured in the hotel incident. She is certain that Yamaguchi had laced her drink with something to daze her, but there is no proof. Yamaguchi, meanwhile, denies having drugged Ito and says that she had been so drunk that he didn't want to allow her to drive home by herself.

The taxi driver who took the two of them to the hotel testified that the woman had asked to be let out at the closest train station, adding that she had not seemed to be in control of her faculties and had thrown up in the backseat.

A Dark Shadow

Yamaguchi confirmed that last detail, but he said that Ito had recovered as the night wore on. When she woke up, he said, she had felt ashamed of her behavior and that she had offered to have sex with him.

In Germany, having sex with someone who is unable to give consent due to intoxication or because they have been drugged can result in a prison sentence. In Japan, however, it's not even enough for a trial. Yamaguchi remained unpunished whereas a dark shadow was now cast over Ito's life.

Ito tried to continue her work as a journalist, making films and traveling to Latin America. But she couldn't forget that night in the Tokyo hotel room. Ito suffers from panic attacks, with images of Yamaguchi suddenly appearing before her, leaving her gasping for breath. She begins shaking when she sees men who look like him and begins crying when she talks about him extensively. "You don't survive a rape just once," Ito says, "but every day."

In spring 2017, journalists learned of the incident in the Tokyo hotel. Yamaguchi maintains good relations with political leaders, raising the question as to whether influential friends of his intervened and had the arrest warrant revoked. The media reported on the investigation, but did not identify Ito. Nothing came of it, however. Yamaguchi remained free while Ito continued to suffer from the psychological consequences.

Shiori Ito was born and raised in Japan, but she began traveling abroad early on. When she was 15, she spent a year in the U.S., living with a host family in Kansas. It was a powerful experience for her, and she returned as a self-confident, extroverted teenager -- in contrast to most girls in Japan, who are raised to be shy and reserved.

As a reporter, Ito traveled to Peru, Sierra Leone and Germany. She lived in New York, made a documentary film about female genital mutilation and interviewed Colombian rebels. Perhaps these experiences helped embolden Ito to take a step that many women in Japan would never consider: Instead of bowing to the decision of the public prosecutors, she decided to go on the offensive. And she launched a fight that could ultimately change the lives of many women in Japan.

Changing the System

On May 29, 2017, Ito filed a civil complaint against Yamaguchi at a Tokyo court. She had managed to find lawyers willing to work on a commission basis, which is the only way she could afford the legal proceedings.

After her legal representatives filed the complaint, Ito took a seat in a room in the courthouse, surrounded by reporters balancing their laptops on their knees. Ito had invited them for a press conference.

"Two years ago, I was raped," Ito said into the cameras. "When going through the subsequent proceedings, I became painfully aware of the fact that the judicial and social systems in Japan work against the victims of sexual assault." Ito then said that she had decided to change that system.

Shutterstock Editorial Even though talking about sex is a taboo in Japan, soft-porn manga comics are everywhere.

In Japan, obedience and conformation are considered to be the greatest of virtues. Harmony is vital while emotions such as anger or frustration are suppressed. Those who have differences with their boss are more likely to quit than to address the problem directly.

This pressure to conform is even more intense for women. More than anything, they should be "kawaii," the Japanese expression for "cute" or "adorable." There are women who speak with unnaturally high-pitched voices to conform to this childlike ideal, while others wear short skirts or giggle flirtatiously. And there is one thing that almost no women do: speak up.

According to one survey, 70 percent of Japanese women have been sexually harassed on at least one occasion in their lives. Although respect is of paramount importance in Japanese society, almost every woman has a story to tell about sexual assault of some kind: about work colleagues who suddenly start talking about sexual practices; about men who have touched their breasts or behinds. At peak times, there is a car on Tokyo's subways reserved for women to protect them from groping hands.

Nevertheless, Japan hasn't seen anything in the way of a broad women's movement in recent years. The #MeToo hashtag, which triggered societal debates in many countries, made no progress in the country. Protest and active opposition are not part of Japanese tradition. According to a well-known Japanese saying: "The nail that sticks out gets hammered down."

Judicial Reforms

"But we have to talk about these things," Ito says. "It's not just about me. It's about a fundamental human right."

Ito is demanding 11 million yen for pain and suffering from Yamaguchi, the equivalent of around 93,000 euros. More than anything, though, she would like to see reforms made to the Japanese judicial system so that assaults are also recognized as such even in cases where the perpetrator does not physically injure the victim. "Japanese law doesn't protect us," Ito said at her press conference. "Do we really want to allow things to continue as they are?"

It was the first time that a Japanese woman had publicly accused her alleged rapist in such a manner. Instead of meekly accepting the status quo, Ito was insisting on her rights. She was a nail that was sticking out, and it didn't take long before attempts were made to hammer her down.

Shiori Ito had hardly finished making her comments to the gathered journalists before the first messages began appearing on her mobile phone. First there was one, then ten and then a hundred, she says. Most of them were abusive.

Men called Ito a whore and a liar, but there were also many women who took sides with Yamaguchi. "One wrote me that I should be ashamed of myself," says Ito. Ashamed because she spoke publicly about something that many in Japan feel should remain private.

"I expected resistance," Ito says. "But I didn't expect it to be so bad."

On the street, people began to turn around and whisper. She received death threats. One female politician made fun of Ito on television, saying that Ito hadn't managed to sleep her way to the top and was now taking revenge. This is also the version of events that Yamaguchi began relating in public. Ito, he says, was the one who took the initiative, of her own free will. He continues to deny that he raped her and has even filed a countersuit, claiming reputational damage and accusing her of having given false testimony.

A Fit of Panic

Yamaguchi continued to work as a journalist. Ito, by contrast, was subjected to vilification and threats and she grew concerned for her safety. As a result, she left Japan in October 2017 and moved to London, where she founded a production company and frequently sleeps in her office.

Ito has paid a high price for her fight. Still today, her sister refuses to be seen with her for fear of the reaction from others. Many friends have also turned away from Ito.

In spring 2019, Ito's anxiety grew worse. A court hearing was approaching and seeing Yamaguchi in court was unavoidable, which brought Ito's trauma to the fore. Shortly before the hearing, she tried to take her own life in a fit of panic.

She wrote several letters before she swallowed sleeping pills. One of them was to her family, to her mother. The last one was addressed to Yamaguchi: "When I go, that doesn't mean that you are redeemed," she wrote. Ito woke up in a hospital surrounded by tubes.

The public conflict with Yamaguchi has destroyed Ito's career, but she remains insistent that it go to trial. "I'm doing it for myself, but also for other women," Ito says.

And her case has, indeed, begun to make a difference. Along with the insults that she continues to receive, there have also been an increasing number of messages from women relating similar stories. One of them came from Nanami.

Although Nanami is 18 years old, she looks like a child, wearing a plaid school uniform and large, horn-rimmed glasses, from which sweat was dripping on the oppressively hot day in July 2019 when we met. Nanami was 14 years old when a man was waiting for her as she headed home. She says that he didn't manage to catch her when she ran away, but she also says that she has never been able to tell anyone the whole truth about that day.

No Words

Sexuality is everywhere in Japan, yet it is also taboo. On the one hand, kiosks sell pornographic manga magazines and there are cafés where waitresses wear maid uniforms and address customers with "my lord." On the other hand, though, Tokyo is home to more single people than almost any other large city in the world. For many young Japanese, their only contact with sex comes from manga. But sex in the real world? It is hardly talked about in Japan.

Nanami did learn in school how a condom works, but nobody told her that sexual contact had to be consensual. Nanami didn't even know the word "rape."

After the man chased her, Nanami didn't have the vocabulary to describe what had happened next. So she said nothing. She stayed in bed for days, skipped school and told her parents that she was sick. "I didn't want them to worry," she says. But then she saw footage from Ito's press conference on television. "Suddenly, I had the feeling that I wasn't alone."

Nanami drove through the entire city to thank Ito. She bowed, grabbed Ito's hand and reverently wrote down everything Ito said in a notebook. "I now know that I carry no guilt," Nanami says. In parting, she hugged Ito as she would a close friend.

"Write that it all started with Shiori," Nanami says. "Since she appeared, people take us more seriously."

Ito has many enemies in Japan. But the longer the proceedings go on, the more support she receives.

On the day after the encounter with Nanami, Ito held an event together with her lawyers. There was no sign pointing the way and visitors had to pay an entrance fee, with the money going to Ito's legal fees. Still, the room was filled to overflowing. Many young women showed up, but there were also several older women with graying hair and even some men. There weren't enough chairs in the room and many visitors stood up against the walls. "Shiori's case is revolutionary. It could change a lot," said Ito's lawyer. "But we have to give her more support." The audience applauded loudly and it seemed almost as though they wanted to make up for having remained silent for so long.

No Regrets

When the event was opened up to questions from the audience, a professor came forward to say that she was offering a workshop at her university about sexual self-determination. A representative in Japanese parliament promised that he would do what he could to ensure that Ito's case be adequately investigated. Other visitors wanted to know what they could do to help Ito, and after the event, visitors lined up to give Ito a hug or hand her a card or flowers.

Shiori Ito is no longer the only nail that is sticking out. In spring 2019, a court case attracted nationwide attention, with a father who had raped his daughter for years being found not guilty. The court allowed that sex with the girl had not been consensual, but found that it hadn't been proven that the girl had been unable to defend herself. As such, it was not considered an instance of rape.

Following the verdict, the author Minori Kitahara called for nationwide demonstrations. She had thought that maybe 20 people might show up, but there were more than 400. As a sign of support, each protester held a flower in their hand.

Since then, the "Flower Demo" has been taking place each month in nine Japanese cities. The women have two demands: victims of abuse should be better protected. And forced sex should also be considered rape even in cases where the perpetrator does not physically injure the victim. In September 2019, the protests included around a thousand participants. One of them was Shiori Ito.

On Wednesday, an important step was taken in Ito's quest for justice when a civil court ruled in her favor, awarding her 3.3 million yen ($30,000). In addition, the court threw out Yamaguchi's countersuit, in which he had demanded 130 million yen in damages from Ito, a sum that she says she never would have been able to pay.

"We won," she said, while holding up a "victory" banner outside the courthouse on Wednesday, before adding: "The countersuit was turned down."