Critics claim that Russia has made work difficult for the OSCE's staff in Ukraine from the very beginning. At the beginning of 2014, the observers were still documenting the direction from which heavy projectiles were coming, but later, they were only allowed to keep records of where the rockets and shells struck. The question of who fired them thus became a matter of interpretation – and as such fodder for propagandists.

Three OSCE Staff in Custody

Russia, for its part, doesn't shy away from making accusations about OSCE personnel. During the invasion of Ukraine by Putin's troops, the authorities in Russia seized more than 70 blue-and-white OSCE vehicles, valued at almost 3 million euros. The OSCE spent months trying arrange for the vehicles to be returned via Turkey, and officials sent eight diplomatic memos known as notes verbale. OSCE staff also met several times with Russian diplomats to discuss the issue, all in vain.

In a January letter to the OSCE obtained by DER SPIEGEL, German public broadcaster ZDF and Austria's Der Standard newspaper, Russian diplomats stated that the vehicles had been taken "to the territory of the Republic of Donestk and the Republic of Luhansk" – in other words, to illegally occupied Ukrainian territory. The Russian statement claimed that the vehicles had been seized as "evidence" in criminal cases against several OSCE staff members. Russia has accused them of involvement in "directing fire" at Donetsk and Luhansk.

Observers have described the legal cases as "show trials." In an interview with DER SPIEGEL, Michael Carpenter, the U.S. ambassador to the OSCE, said it is "absolutely a travesty of justice" that Russia is holding three members of an organization - to which Moscow itself belongs - hostage, and "who were serving in a mission it approved." OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid, a top German diplomat, has spoken of an "unacceptable and inhumane" situation.