Spying on Chinese Living Abroad A Visit To the City Responsible for China's Police Stations in Europe

Returnees like Lin then transformed the place, starting with the culinary arts. The global metropolis of Shanghai is perhaps the only other place in China where you can find Italian cuisine of such consistently solid quality. In Qingtian, this dolce vita has seeped into everyday culture. The men who gather at the Gioielli restaurant after work don't drink the usual baijiu liquor with their cigarette, preferring an espresso instead.

Indeed, Qingtian is an example of something that China and the rest of the world are clearly struggling with: international understanding. Ye Yulu, the owner of the restaurant "Itakake," remembers with affection an elderly regular of her former bar in Brescia, Lombardy, who came to visit her in Qingtian and spent the New Year with her family. Shopkeeper Lin feels the sense of togetherness in China is stronger than in other places, "but foreign countries also have good things. Everyone is equal there, and they have freedom of expression." When Lin, who is in his mid-40s, retires, he can imagine returning to Spain. He loves the climate there. "Relations between China and Europe are a bit bumpy at the moment," Lin says. "But everyone in Qingtian talks to someone abroad every day."

Officials Made No Secret of Police Stations

The pandemic marked a turning point for this lively international exchange. In the spring of 2020, when the first wave of the coronavirus began subsiding in China even as it was still swelling in Europe, the country closed its borders. Since then, Qingtian's emigrant community has effectively been cut off from the motherland.

It appears that the situation lent new importance to an initiative the city had launched back in 2018: the establishment of the "Foreign Service Centers of the Qingtian Police." According to an official website, these centers are designed to "help Chinese abroad solve problems" and "further improve the happiness and sense of belonging of overseas Chinese." The message also includes a telltale sentence: Policing abroad is a "new practice in the new era," it states. This can be read as a reference to the approach of autocrat Xi Jinping, according to which the broader Chinese population is to be subject to stricter controls. The authorities in Qingtian were apparently overly eager to demonstrate their fealty, and apparently didn't consider their initiative to be problematic at all. They didn't even make much of an effort to conceal the establishment of the police stations – indeed, they even bragged openly about them. A news website operated by the state-run China News Service still features photos of the kick-off ceremony for the initiative, with certificates being handed out and a man joyfully saluting.