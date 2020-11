The Antidemocrat Trump’s Overly Hasty Declaration of Victory

in Washington, D.C. A Commentary by Roland Nelles

Donald Trump prematurely declared victory in the U.S. election early Wednesday morning. He also says he wants to go to the Supreme Court to halt the counting of ballots. By doing so, he is threatening to turn the vote into a farce.