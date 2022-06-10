The Artillery War in the Donbas Ukraine Relying Heavily on Heavy Weapons from the West

"These systems are having an enormous impact in the Donbas," agrees John Spencer, a military expert with the Madison Policy Forum think tank.

The Ukrainians are now awaiting the next delivery from the West. The U.S. intends to send four M142 HIMARS multiple rocket launchers. And the British have promised several M270 systems, a multiple rocket launcher with a range of up to 80 kilometers. That’s not only twice as far as the American howitzers, but it also slightly exceeds the range of comparable Russian systems. And the Germans have promised to deliver four MARS II systems by the end of June.

The Western rocket launchers have the ability to destroy enemy artillery from a great distance. And whereas Russian rocket launchers are notoriously imprecise, with a dispersion radius of 170 meters, the HIMARS and the M270 allow for precise strikes – assuming, that is, that GPS-guided rockets are used.

"The systems will make a real difference," says Mark Cancian, an analyst with the Washington D.C.-based think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies. The problem, though, is that the eight systems promised by the Americans, British and Germans are not enough to defend against the Russian advance along the entire front line. "For just the Donbas, 10 systems are likely sufficient, but it is likely that at least twice that number is necessary for the rest of the front," says Cancian.

Kostenko, the colonel and parliamentarian, also has high hopes for the rocket launchers. Ukraine has lately been pursuing counterattacks in the southern region where he is deployed, with the mid-term goal that of recapturing territory west of the Dnipro River. Russia has captured Kherson, which gives it a bridgehead on the western bank of the river from which it could advance toward Odessa.

Currently, Kostenko says, the situation looks as follows. The Ukrainians are able to break down the initial Russian lines with the help of targeted, drone-controlled artillery. "But then they send up reserves and we aren’t able to secure the territory." The modern multiple rocket launchers with their vast range, he says, would enable the Ukrainian soldiers to also attack Russia’s reserve lines, making it easier to hold onto territory that has been won.

The U.S., meanwhile, made its view of the weapons systems’ potency abundantly clear by making President Zelenskyy promise that Ukraine would not use the rocket launchers to fire into Russian territory. And Washington has decided not to provide so-called ATACMS rocket, which can be fired by the same launchers but have a range of up to 300 kilometers. Russian President Vladimir Putin has seemed unimpressed by the announced deliveries of the rocket launcher systems, saying they would "change nothing of substance."

The question, though, is how rapidly Ukraine will actually be able to deploy the multiple rocket launchers. The four HIMARS systems from the U.S. have already been transported to Europe, but Ukrainian soldiers must still be trained to use them, with three weeks set aside for that training. The German systems, meanwhile, require software adjustments that could result in significant delays, perhaps even until winter.

Training Required

The fact that the war in Ukraine has increasingly become a battle of heavy weaponry has also had consequences for Germany. The government in Berlin has thus far only delivered light weaponry and ammunition, including anti-tank and anti-aircraft rockets, 16 million rounds of ammunition, 50 field medical vehicles and 80 armored offroad vehicles. When it comes to heavy weaponry, however, all Ukraine has received from Berlin is promises.

Other countries have sent far more. Poland, for example, has supplied 230 modernized T-72 battle tanks while the Czech Republic has sent 61 armored personnel carriers. The solidarity shown by Eastern European countries has been immense. In tiny Lithuania, the population collected 5 million euros to buy a Bayraktar combat drone for the Ukrainians, for example. And the Eastern Europeans have been helpful in another area as well: They still possessed significant amounts of Soviet arms, which are simple for the Ukrainians to use. Western systems may be superior, but they require training.