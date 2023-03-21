"Bakhmut feels like Chechnya," Abu says. He was just seven years old in 1994, when his family’s district on the outskirts of the capital of Grozny came under bombardment during the First Chechen War. "We moved from the village to the city and back to the village, always heading to where it was quiet, where bombs weren’t falling." He was the youngest of seven brothers, two of whom died in 1996. "We only found their bodies, full of bullet holes. Even as an adolescent, he served as a messenger, before then joining the fight. He fled into the mountains, and then returned when a peace treaty materialized under Russia’s first post-Soviet president, Boris Yeltsin. In 1999, though, when Putin attacked Chechnya again, he left for good.

Abu goes back and forth between Ukraine and Sweden, where he works construction to earn money for his family and for the months he spends at the front. "We don’t receive any military pay here, and war is also something you have to be able to afford." He has been living legally in Sweden for long enough that he could apply for citizenship, "but to do so, I would have to live there uninterrupted for an entire year. That’s not so easy at the moment."

Every now and then, they watch Russian television, he says with a chuckle. "During the war against Chechnya, they would say that the army had to protect Russia from terrorists. Now, they claim that Ukraine is full of homosexuals and they have to protect Russia from that – that if they don’t stop us here, we’d bring our depraved culture to Russia."

But as tragically and typically as Abu’s biography seems to mirror the fate of Chechnya, the image becomes far more nuanced the more you get to know the unit. And the less the men fit in with the cliché of religious warriors from the Caucasus.