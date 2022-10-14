Which makes it all the more important to never forget Nika Shakarami and the other victims of state violence. And to not lose sight of what the revolt of Iranian women has already achieved. No matter what lies ahead.

The demonstrations in Iran have been continuously growing over the last four weeks, triggered by the violent death of Jina Mahsa Amini, who was arrested after allegedly not adequately covering her hair. Initially, it was mostly grown women who took to the streets, young and old. But then the demographic began to trend younger, with schoolgirls showing their middle finger to an image of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei or chasing an official from their schoolyard. Others were recorded chanting "death to the dictator!" – to the applause of the men looking on.