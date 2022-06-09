The Courageous Women of Kabul Standing Up to the Taliban's Burqa Decree

"Every time I head out to a protest with other women, I say goodbye to my entire family, including my children. We never know what might happen. The Taliban have threatened to send a suicide bomber on several occasions. We are 42 women who have joined together to stage regular demonstrations. Since last summer, we have already held 22 demonstrations. The Taliban, though, almost always stop us after just a few minutes and confiscate the journalists’ cameras. They are afraid that something could get out.

Until the collapse of the old government, I worked as a secretary in the office of the head of government. When the Taliban took over, I lost my job. I miss working every day, even the smell of the office and the fun I had with my colleagues.

The Taliban want to remove us women from society, which is why they are now forcing us to wear a hijab or burqa. But neither head covering originated in Afghanistan. They are from Saudi Arabia or, like the burqa, from India. After the announcement, I went to the bazaar with my daughters and my husband. We filmed ourselves shopping without our faces covered and sent the videos to friends and acquaintances. We wanted to show them: Look, we refuse to be intimidated!

I will never wear a burqa. I would rather leave Afghanistan. They confine us and take away our air to breathe. The Taliban want us to wear them because they are afraid of seeing our bodies. But we refuse to be intimidated by their threats. Afghanistan’s first democratic government gave us women the same rights as men 20 years ago – when it comes to education, work and self-determination. The Taliban are trying to take them away again, but they won’t be able to remove them from our minds."

Munece M., 31, studied law in Mazar-e-Sharif and then worked for a World Bank aid program

She lives as a single woman with her parents in Kabul.