The Curse of Black Gold Vast Oil Find Puts Guyana on the Verge of Riches - or Failure

Guyana has always been one of South America's poorest countries. But now that ExxonMobil has discovered a new oil field off the coast, the tiny nation could become one of the world's richest. But will it be a blessing or a curse?

in Georgetown, Guyana By Hauke Goos