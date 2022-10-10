He apparently has a son who lived in Moscow, who he would visit for several months at a time. In Vyshneva, it is said, he buddied up to the soldiers from the Luhansk People's Republic, procuring gasoline for them and inviting them for grilled shashlik.

Natalia Shukova, the secretary, says she watched from her window as Litvin would receive other villagers in his yard. "People were looking for someone to protect them," she believes.

Other residents, she says, would bring the occupiers food in order to get on their good side. The new commander of the Luhansk troops, a chunky 50-something with a moustache who went by the nickname "Sepa," for separatist, tried to get Nina Chemeris on his side. "He said we could manage the village together and that it would again be just as nice as it was in the Soviet Union," she recalls. "I told him that it wasn't nice back then at all. I experienced it, after all."

In the middle of May, the Ukrainian aid deliveries came to a halt. Starting in June, the villagers were able to apply for Russian support by presenting their passports. Many took advantage of the offer. Every two weeks, the occupiers distributed a kilogram of buckwheat, 250 milliliters of sunflower oil and one or two loafs of bread per household, far less than the Ukrainian aid had been. Retirees could also apply for a one-time payment of 10,000 rubles (the equivalent of about 170 euros) at the occupation administration in Balakliya.

The janitor Litwin arranged for 90 retirees to be driven to there.

On June 18, the Luhansk troops in the village were replaced. On that same evening, a side-street was fired on with cluster munitions, with one resident succumbing to stomach wounds sustained in the attack. "The shelling came from an area that was completely under Russian control," says Nina Chemeris, the former mayor. She believes that the Russians had wanted to strike fear into the villagers and to turn them against the Ukrainians. And with some, it worked. "The next day, I saw a number of people thanking the occupiers. And they started avoiding me."

On that day, she says, "something fractured" for her. After all the years she spent living there, she felt cheated. On June 21, she and 15 others left the village, ultimately making it to Lutsk via Russia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. When talking about shifting loyalties of the other villagers, Chemeris begins to cry. She says she is planning on returning to Vyshneva soon, "but I certainly won't be mayor again."