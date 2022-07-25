The sun is blazing down from the midday sky. A man is kneeling on the sidewalk, bending forward to pound his head against the pavement. Next to him, there's a box full of white cleaning rags. "God, please help me," he begs. "I’m not selling anything. Absolutely nothing." He sobs and once again pounds his forehead onto the sidewalk.

People wind through the cars stuck in traffic here in the center of São Paulo, offering drivers chewing gum or Kleenex. Children hold up cardboard signs reading "Fome," or hunger.

"São Paulo is for South America what Rome was for the empire," says another man, as he sinks into a velvet sofa inside a palace. A Picasso is hanging on the wall and a cook is preparing a meal of shrimp and duck in the kitchen. The man’s name is Nelson Wilians, and he owns one of the largest law firms on the continent. His wife Anne leads the couple's philanthropic efforts. They can hardly go outside without bodyguards, but that doesn’t bother him. "I love the city with all of its virtues and vices," he says.

With more than 22 million inhabitants, São Paulo is the largest metropolis in the southern hemisphere and the wealthiest city in South America. It is also one of the most unequal cities in the world. There is hardly any other place on the planet where squalor and luxury exist in such monstrous proximity to each other – where the desperation of the poor and the hubris of the wealthy clash so brutally. Thousands of multimillionaires live in São Paulo. The life expectancy in the rich, white neighborhood of Pinheiros is more than 80 years, while in the poorest black quarters, it is just 58. Prosperous residents refer to the city as the New York of the southern hemisphere. For those mired in poverty, the city is a merciless beast that threatens to swallow them up at any moment.