The Fight for the Amazon Ongoing Deforestation in Brazil a Huge Challenge for Lula and the World

A Base for Bolsonaro

But caoutchouc tapper Nascimento de Brito, whose parents joined Chico Mendes in his struggle, has a more nuanced view of the environmental hero. "For some, he was good, for others, he was bad," he says. "Those he didn’t like were excluded from the union." Nascimento de Brito himself would likely have run into trouble with Mendes: Four years ago, he voted for Jair Bolsonaro, and he told DER SPIEGEL a few weeks prior to the most recent election that he was planning on doing so again.

He's not alone in the region with his political views. In Acre, home of Chico Mendes and Marina Silvan, over 70 percent of the electorate voted for Bolsonaro, and the governor of the state, a follower of Bolsonaro, was re-elected in the first round of voting. Bolsonaro received a similarly high share of the vote four years ago in the area despite wanting to open up the preserve – originally set up for the protection of the rainforest and indigenous populations – to mining and farming, and vilifies foreign NGOs as communists. It is precisely for those attitudes that he is celebrated in Acre like a folk hero. Statistics show that he received the most votes in areas where deforestation is proceeding the quickest.