"The Final Battle" A Road Trip through Trump's America
"That was her in tears," says Daniel Bogard as he sets down his mobile phone, after receiving a call from her. He, too, needs a brief moment to collect himself. "We'll figure it out," he had just told his wife. But the truth is that he has no idea what to do either.
Bogard had long been hoping that things wouldn’t ultimately get this bad. That the Republicans only wrote the law to produce a few eye-catching headlines. That they spewed all the invective ("pedophile," "child abuser," "groomer") just to shore up their support from conservative voters.
But now, on this sunny Wednesday morning in May, they’ve really gone through with it. They actually passed the Missouri Save Adolescents from Experimentation Act, a law that doesn’t just ban all medical care for those under the age of 18 who do not identify with their biological gender. It also threatens doctors with the withdrawal of their licenses should they defy the ban. The law, signed by Missouri Governor Mike Parson, goes by the acronym SAFE – a cruel joke to Bogard’s ears.
The article you are reading originally appeared in German in issue 25/2023 (June 17th, 2023) of DER SPIEGEL.
For the first time, he says, he can understand how Jews in Germany must have felt in the 1930s. He says he sometimes finds himself thinking about where he could escape to with his family. Perhaps Illinois, where a Democratic governor is in power? Or to Canada? A few months ago, that may have sounded a bit overwrought. But now? In the current situation? "The political power of that hate is so enormous," says Bogard.
He is sitting barefoot, kippa on his head, on the veranda of his home in Creve Coeur, an idyllic suburb of St. Louis with verdant green grass, gently rolling hills and old trees with squirrels scampering among the branches. A guitar is leaning against the wall of the house.
Bogard is the rabbi of a liberal Jewish synagogue in St. Louis, a city that has always been a left-leaning enclave in an extremely conservative state. Around 70 percent of Missouri residents are deeply devout Christians, and many of them voted for Donald Trump. In the 2020 presidential election, he received 56.8 percent of the vote in Missouri.
Rabbi Daniel Bogard: "The political power of that hate is so enormous."Foto: Neeta Satam / DER SPIEGEL
Highway 70 leading west from St. Louis toward the state capital of Jefferson City is lined by a seemingly endless string of churches: Faith Christian Family Church, New Life Church, Independence Baptist Church.
Faith in the Almighty in Missouri is only exceeded by faith in the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, the right to bear arms. The state capitol, an attractive neo-classical structure on a bluff over the Missouri River, is open to any citizen who would like to enter, including those who are carrying a firearm with a permit.
Bogard is heavily involved in politics, and isn’t particularly thin-skinned, a necessary quality for someone who leans to the left in a state like Missouri. There have always been stories from the capitol that conservative lawmakers drink their coffee from cups reading "Liberal Tears." But something has changed in recent years – something that Bogard can’t really explain.
Was it Trump? Twitter? The pandemic? Or a mixture of all three?
There have always been freaks in Missouri politics, Bogard says. Men like Mike Moon, for example, a Senator from the rural, south-western part of the state, who made headlines for saying during a floor debate that he knows of girls who got married at the age of 12, and that they are still married. It sounded a lot like Moon thought it was perfectly sound policy to allow underage marriage – which he would later deny.
Among Republicans in Missouri, says Bogard, there have always been people like Moon. Now, though, he says, extremists have taken over – and they need a constant stream of new issues to keep the base happy. Bogard refers to it as "red meat."
The right to abortion long served as the largest slice of "red meat" in Missouri, a perfect windmill for Republicans to tilt at, particularly because there were no consequences for doing so. The right to abortion, after all, was protected by the 1973 Supreme Court ruling, which was applicable to the entire country. That changed in June 2022, when the court’s new, conservative majority overthrew the ruling almost 50 years after it was originally passed. Today, Missouri has one of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the entire country, not even allowing for exceptions in cases of rape or incest. Republicans celebrated passage of the law like it was an epochal victory, but it proved to be a double-edged sword: Where was the red meat to come from now?
Daniel Bogard's nine-year-old sonFoto: Neeta Satam / DER SPIEGEL
Their gaze fell on families like Daniel Bogard’s. He and his wife have twins, and Bogard realized early on that one of them wasn’t entirely comfortable with their biological gender. Ever since his child was able to choose what clothing to wear, they would always go into their older brother's room to borrow his clothes, Bogard says. When he was taking his child to bed one evening, they asked: "Can God make me over again as a boy?" – at age four, maybe five Bogard recalls.
Bogard is rather progressive, but it took quite some time before he could accept his child’s new identity. He loved the long hair, but his child kept asking to have it cut shorter and shorter, first to the shoulders, then to the chin and then over the ears. At some point came the request for a new name, a boy’s name. It was a huge step, but Bogard was relieved. "It shook me when he said it because it was so much better."
Bogard’s son is receiving medical care from doctors in Missouri, but the father says he doesn’t know what will happen now. The next step would likely be the prescription of puberty blockers to prevent female gender attributes from developing. But the therapy will be banned once the new law goes into effect in late August.
An intense debate is raging in the U.S. over whether and how early trans children may be prescribed puberty blockers and hormone therapy. There is even debate among experts, in part because of the relative paucity of studies. Studies, though, are of no interest to the Republicans. Nor are they particularly committed to a sensible solution. The fight against "trans ideology" is the newest front in the culture war, and it can only be effectively fought if there is a clear right and a clear wrong. Worried parents and "child abusers" in lab coats.
In a video released in late January, Donald Trump pledged that he would stop the "chemical, physical and emotional mutilation of our youth." Should he be re-elected, he would pass a law that would ban teachers from even talking with children about the possibility that they may have been born in the wrong body.
According to a survey performed by the New York Times, 13 Republican-led states have passed laws completely proscribing gender-affirming medical care, including Missouri, Texas, Florida and Idaho.
"Republicans have declared war on democracy and have chosen trans kids as cannon fodder in this war," Bogard says on his veranda. He says that two families from his circle of friends have already left Missouri. But Bogard doesn’t want to be driven out so easily. Missouri is his home, and the house where he lives was designed and built by his father. Plus, he says, he doesn’t want to give up his work as a rabbi. It means a huge amount to him, Bogard says. "All we're asking is that the government leave us alone."
When Donald Trump lost his re-election bid on November 3, 2020, it seemed for a brief moment as though America was waking up from a bad dream. Joe Biden looked to be the polar opposite of the lout leaving the White House, a politician who has known the country for decades – perhaps a bit boring and a bit old, but as solid as the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, the president’s desk once fashioned out of the oaken planks of an old British three-master.
Biden promised to unify the country. "All those of you who voted for Donald Trump, I understand the disappointment tonight," he said in his victory speech on November 7. "Let’s give each other a chance." Eight weeks later, a furious mob stormed the Capitol in Washington, D.C. The shards left behind by this MAGA revolt have been swept up, but on that day, it became clear that Trump had changed the country to a far greater degree than had first been apparent.
The real estate mogul from New York never had anything in common with the reliable conservatism of a Ronald Reagan, who wanted to turn America into a "shining city on a hill," an example for the world. When Trump descended the escalator of Trump Tower on June 16, 2015, to announce his candidacy, the most memorable part of his speech was his expressed view of Mexicans as drug dealers and "rapists."
Ex-President Donald Trump in June 2023 in North Carolina: "I am your warrior, I am your justice. And for those who have been wronged and betrayed, I am your retribution."Foto: Chuck Burton / AP
His presidency turned into an endless series of lies. He was able to create a parallel universe in which only his alternative facts mattered. In his telling, he is still the only legitimate president of the United States, a patriot who was robbed of victory by those same dark forces that now want to throw him in prison. It is a fairy tale that almost two-thirds of Republicans actually believe, making him – within his party, at least – almost unbeatable. "They are coming after me, because I am fighting for you," is the message he continually pounds home to his followers – particularly now that the legal noose around his neck is growing tighter and tighter.
Trump never sought to moderate his rhetoric when he was president, and once he was voted out of office, he began introducing a new tone into his speeches: the promise that he would get even with his opponents if he were to be sent back to the White House. During an appearance before the ultra-conservative CPAC conference in Maryland in early March, his speech contained a passage that sounded as programmatic as it did threatening: "In 2016, I declared I am your voice," Trump said. "Today, I add I am your warrior, I am your justice. And for those who have been wronged and betrayed, I am your retribution."
Trump launched a culture war from above, and that conflict has spread from Washington to engulf the entire nation. And the degree to which the former president has already changed the United States is especially clear in those places where Republicans have the say.
Twenty-six states are led by Republican governors, and in 29, the party has a "super majority" in the state legislature, meaning there is essentially no opposition. Missouri, where Daniel Bogard lives, is one of them, as are Florida, Louisiana and Idaho. It is these states where it can be seen most clearly what is in store for the country should Trump be sent to the White House for a second term. It is no longer about merely changing a few laws here and there. The goal is that of destroying the political opposition. "We will evict Joe Biden from the White House," Trump said in his CPAC speech. "And we will liberate America from these villains and scoundrels once and for all."
From a distance, it can all seem rather absurd at times. But for those in the political trenches, the situation couldn’t be more serious. In Ohio, a 10-year-old girl had to flee to the neighboring state of Indiana after being raped, and doctors in her home state didn’t dare perform an abortion. In Florida, teachers at an elementary school were forced to quit after showing their students a photo of Michelangelo’s "David," which some parents felt was "pornographic." And in the South, librarians are receiving threats because they refuse to remove certain books from the shelves.
Sometimes, Amanda Jones has to laugh about the image of her painted by her adversaries. She's supposed to be a radical leftist? A librarian, who is feeding schoolchildren with godless ideology and pornography? She, a child who grew up in the Southern Baptist Church and voted for Trump in 2016? Jones says her support of Trump in that election is not something she’s proud of, but she just voted for the candidate her parents were supporting. "I thought Hillary Clinton was evil."
As the site for our interview, she chose the library of Livingston Parish, an area deep in the U.S. South, the western flank of which runs along the Mississippi River as it winds its way to the Gulf of Mexico. Like much of the state, it is a rural region, with fields intersected by broad roads plied by pickups so large that a grown man can hardly see over the hood.
At first glance, Jones looks to be the kind of teacher that any school would consider itself lucky to have: An energetic woman of 45 with that mixture of patience and strictness that all good instructors have. She studied elementary education at Southeastern Louisiana University and taught for 14 years before becoming the librarian at Live Oak Middle School. She is so good at her job that she won the 2021 School Librarian of the Year award.
School librarian Amanda Jones: "I thought Hillary Clinton was evil."Foto: Daymon Gardner / DER SPIEGEL
The trouble began in July 2022 when Jones dared take the floor during a public meeting of the Livingston Parish Library Board to defend library employees from attacks launched by right-wing activists claiming that children were being exposed to sexually provocative material in the library. Educational books are not pornography, Jones said in her comments, and that they were a necessary tool in the fight against unwanted pregnancies. "Just because you don’t want to read it or see it, doesn’t give you the right to deny others," she said. A reasonable point of view, to be sure, but they quickly transformed Jones into a target.
A right-wing organization called Citizens for a New Louisiana posted a photo of Jones on Facebook along with the question: "Why is she fighting so hard to keep sexually erotic and pornographic materials in the kid’s section?" And: "What kind of influence would she have over what your six-year-old kindergartner sees in your local school’s library?" An activist posting under the pseudonym "Bayou State of Mind," wrote that Jones was defending books showing 11-year-olds how to engage in anal sex.
The post unleashed an avalanche of hate on the internet. "If it had been just one or two posts, I probably would have let it go," says Jones. But the insults coming at her via Facebook continued for several weeks, and soon, she even started receiving death threats. Jones finally decided to file a legal petition in the local district court and to share her story with journalists. Since then, she has become the face of the new "cancel culture" coming from the right – a fight that has gripped half of America.
According to the free-speech organization PEN America, there were 1,477 cases of books being banned from schools in the first half of the 2022-23 school year, involving 874 titles. They include Margaret Atwood’s "The Handmaid’s Tale," a dystopian novel about an America in which theocrats have taken power and transformed women into child-bearing machines with no rights. And "The Bluest Eye," by Nobel laureate Toni Morrison, which tells the story of a black girl in depression-era America.
A school in Florida decided in May that elementary school students could no longer check out a book by Amanda Gorman – the Black lyricist who recited a poem at Joe Biden’s inauguration. Gorman’s work, according to one mother’s complaint, includes "indirect hate messages."
No complaint has been as tirelessly and loudly pressed as that against a new "woke" left, that is allegedly stifling intellectual life in America. And it can certainly be argued that large swaths of the progressive milieu do tend to label all that doesn’t fit into their worldview as racist, sexist or transphobic. But instead of martialling arguments against this ideology, the Republicans have begun muzzling schools and universities. It is no accident that many conservatives in the U.S. see Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orbán as a role model for his successful implementation of "illiberal democracy."
Tucker Carlson, the extremist Fox News star who was recently fired, embarked on a kind of pilgrimage to Budapest in 2021, broadcasting for an entire week from the Hungarian capital. Chris Rufo, a close ally of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, was in Hungary for study trip this spring, after which he said that Hungary had developed a "robust immune system against woke ideology."
There is likely nobody in the U.S. who is waging the culture war as effectively as Rufo. He has a keen eye for illiberal tendencies among the left, but his response is not to defend open discourse, but to use the state to beat down his adversaries.
Rufo helped DeSantis transform the formerly liberal New College of Florida into a kind of state-run factory of conservatism. Rufo believes conservative politics must focus on ridding schools of leftist ideologues.
In a certain sense, DeSantis and Rufo are the intellectual strike force of the MAGA movement. Trump has never shown much of an interest in books. His bestseller "The Art of the Deal" was authored by a ghost writer, and his political education comes largely from cable television. Rufo and DeSantis, by contrast, both have classical elite backgrounds. Rufo studied at Georgetown University, while DeSantis has degrees from both Yale and Harvard. For them, the fight against the American left is primarily a battle for the minds of the country’s children.
DeSantis, who announced his candidacy in late May, has made the fight against "woke" America the primary theme of his campaign. Thus far, he seems to be the only serious rival to Trump, and he is trying to defeat the former president with his own weapons. Instead of trying to present himself as a more moderate version of Trump, he has taken the opposite tack: His promise is that, in contrast to Trump, he is able to turn conservative policy into law. Florida, DeSantis said last November, when he was re-elected as governor, "is where woke goes to die."
Trump's main rival for the Republican presidential nomination Ron DeSantis: "Florida is where woke goes to die."Foto: Adam Davis / EPA
"Politics is downstream from culture," is a dogma in conservative American circles. It comes from the right-wing provocateur Andrew Breitbart, and it means that ultimately, politics only reflects convictions that have already developed in society: in schools, in the media and in universities. It is a sentence that is always colored by conservative frustration that they have few tools to stand up to the progressive mainstream. DeSantis, if you will, is now seeking to flip around Breitbart’s tenet. He wants to use his power to change what people think.
If you wander through the library of Livingston Parish on a quiet Friday morning, there is nothing to indicate the raging culture war. On the politics shelves is a volume called "Woke, Inc.” the broadside penned by Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy blasting the identity politics practiced at American companies – right next to the treatise by Thomas Piketty, the guru of French critiques of capitalism. Charles Murray, the ultra-conservative political scientist, is there, as is Robin DiAngelo, whose worldwide bestseller "White Fragility" examines why whites are uncomfortable addressing the privileges they enjoy.
That mixture, says Amanda Jones, is exactly what libraries should be about. "Libraries shouldn't be political. Libraries are for everyone," she says. In reality, though, they are political. In Louisiana, many Republicans who have developed a degree of political ambition have found it expedient to target librarians. Garry Talbert, a member of the Livingston Parish Council, paid for a private detective out of pocket in an attempt to prove that children were able to access pornography using the computers of local libraries. The story made headlines in local newspapers, which was likely the intention: Talbert is running for a seat in the Louisiana state legislature. Jeff Landry, meanwhile, the attorney general of Louisiana, published a report called "Protecting Innocence,” which includes a list of books that Landry believes are problematic, including "The Bluest Eye" by Toni Morrison. Landry is hoping to be elected governor in October.
"These politicians first produce this false panic," says Jones. "And then they swoop in and say: I'm going to fix it." She has never been the target of as much hate as during the last year. Livingston Parish, she says, has always been an extremely conservative district, but the Trump presidency opened the gates of intolerance. "It's like people can't have a civil discussion."
She says she has no problem speaking with parents who have concerns about certain books. "I’m a mother myself, and I believe parents have rights." But the politicians and activists, she says, aren’t interested in discussing the issue itself. "They openly say that they want to destroy my reputation," Jones says. "People were pointing at me and saying: 'Look, that’s that pedophile groomer.'"
Jones says she is still happy that she lives in the U.S. But you have to be blind, she says, not to see the direction in which the country is headed: "We’re going backwards." She says she has colleagues who have left Louisiana in desperation. Jones would prefer to stay, even if she lost her first legal challenge against the online abuse directed at her, with a judge finding that it was covered by freedom of speech. The judge also noted that librarians, as public figures, must be able to accept criticism – a finding Jones found rather odd. Since when is a librarian a public figure?
Still, she wasn’t surprised by the ruling. Judges in Louisiana are elected, and the campaign video of the judge in question, from spring 2022, can still be viewed on Facebook. It shows her going to church with her husband, saying: "I’m a conservative Christian."
Donald Trump has managed to assemble an alliance of a kind never before seen in American politics. It stretches from white women in the suburbs of big cities, through workers in Ohio and Pennsylvania, to evangelical Christians in the Bible Belt – a vast swath of the U.S. where evangelical Protestantism is a key component of the culture. Normally, presidents move to the center, but Trump chose a different path: He turned himself into the megaphone of his followers, who have grown more and more radical.
It’s the middle of May, and Trump is speaking at an event at one of his golf properties in Miami called "ReAwaken America." It isn’t exactly a standard campaign appearance, with most journalists and camera teams unwelcome. Those who want to participate in the ReAwaken conference must send a text message to a telephone number, in response to which an enthusiastic man calls up to deliver a sales pitch.
The cheap seats at ReAwaken America cost $175, while VIP tickets go for $500. "Don’t be surprised," the man on the phone says when asking for an email address where the tickets can be sent to. "The tickets say Fresh Roasted Coffee Fest & Expo." It sounds as if it’s some secret society event that must remain under wraps at all costs.
The ReAwaken America tour is a kind of Disney World for conspiracy theorists. Those who believe that the COVID vaccine was produced to sterilize the American people and that John F. Kennedy was murdered because he was intending to clean out the Washington bureaucracy will feel right at home at a ReAwaken event. The tour visits one city a month and is a mixture of church service, conspiracy theory meetup and trade fair for all those who believe that standard medical practice and vaccinations are works of the devil.
The tour was launched in 2021 by university drop-out Clay Clark, who is – like his idol Trump – constantly on the lookout for good "deals." He made his money by starting a DJ service for weddings and went on to try his hand as a radio host and author of self-help books.
During the pandemic, Clark realized that he could make a lot of money by holding events for those Americans who saw lockdowns and mask requirements as the precursors of a global surveillance state. Michael Flynn became the star of the ReAwaken, the same Michael Flynn who spent a few weeks as Trump’s national security adviser in 2017 before losing his job. He had failed to report discussions he’d held with the Russian ambassador, discussions that had been monitored by the FBI.
There is no conspiracy theory that is too outlandish for Flynn, yet he also possesses a high degree of business acumen. At the ReAwaken event in Miami, there is a stand for the company 4thePURE, of which Flynn is a co-founder. The enterprise offers donor blood that is free of COVID vaccine. The company also runs a dating site to which only the non-vaccinated have access.
Flynn is a former U.S. Army general and a veteran of the war in Afghanistan. His fans love it when it speaks, sounding as though he is still in the middle of battle. "The worst war that I am involved in is in my own country," Flynn says in Miami. "We're up against an ungodly force." The world, he insists, is facing Biblical times just as it was 2000 years ago when God sent his son to free humanity of its sins. "If we don't understand this moment, it will pass us by, and we'll go into a thousand years of darkness."
Trump long kept the ReAwaken Tour at arm’s length, apparently because even he found its mixture of religious piety, whack-jobbery and pure anti-Semitism to be bit too unappetizing. But now, he wants to be sent back to the White House, and he can’t afford to be too picky. At the close of the event in Miami, Trump calls Flynn’s mobile phone while he is still standing onstage.
Flynn switches on the speaker and holds his telephone up to the microphone. "General Flynn took abuse like nobody could have handled," Trump says, as a delighted smile appears on Flynn’s face. "Right," Flynn mumbles as his eyes appear to mist up. Then, to the cheers of the audience, Trump promises to bring Flynn back if he wins the election. "You just stay healthy!"
Trump, of course, has issued a number of empty promises in his time, so Flynn probably shouldn’t get his hopes up. On the other hand, though, Trump needs to shore up support among evangelicals. They make up around a third of the U.S. population, and in the last election, 80 percent of them voted for Trump. It is very much a transactional relationship: The evangelicals are more than happy to look beyond Trump’s two divorces and his decades-long flirtations with Playboy bunnies and porn stars as long as he delivers. And he did in his first term: placing three arch-conservative justices on the Supreme Court, two men and a woman who have fundamentally changed the country.
"When the trigger law came in, you could do absolutely no abortions," says Darin Weyhrich. "Absolutely zero." Prior to the new law, it had been standard practice to immediately end pregnancies during which the fertilized egg had become nested in the fallopian tube, because such ectopic pregnancies can be extremely dangerous. But when the Republicans allowed the new law to take effect, gynecologists in Idaho risked being sent to prison if they opted to interrupt a pregnancy. "It was an incredibly scary time."
Weyhrich is a wiry man with a gentle voice. He has been a gynecologist in the Idaho capital of Boise for over 20 years and has numerous battles behind him. There was a time when he was one of just a handful of doctors in the entire state still offering abortions, making his practice a target of radical pro-life protesters with their posters. The situation, though, calmed down in recent years, and Weyhrich thought he would be able to work in peace until retirement.
Gynecologist Darin Weyhrich: "It was an incredibly scary time."Foto: Kyle Green / DER SPIEGEL
But then came the Supreme Court ruling in far-away Washington, overturning the country-wide right to abortion. Idaho Republicans had already put a so-called "trigger law" in place for just such an eventuality – a law allowing abortions only in extreme exceptions, such as when the life of the mother was in danger. The problem, though, was how exactly to interpret that qualification. The Republicans hadn’t actually thought much about it.
Take the case of a woman whose amniotic sac breaks in the 18th week, says Weyhrich. The fetus would never be viable outside of the mother’s womb, but for as long as its heart continues to beat, the doctor isn’t allowed to perform an abortion, he says. "Essentially, that means we have to sit on our hands until the woman experiences strong bleeding or develops a terrible infection."
Trump’s Supreme Court blocked access to abortion for millions of American women. In states like Texas, Idaho, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Arkansas, abortions are essentially banned entirely. In Georgia, they are only allowed until the sixth week of pregnancy. In 14 of 50 U.S. states, abortions are banned outright or allowed only in extremely limited circumstances.
When Weyhrich moved to Idaho 20 years ago, he was fully aware that life would be different than it had been in liberal Baltimore, where he studied and worked for a time. Idaho has always been a rather special case. More than twice the size of Portugal, it has fewer than 2 million inhabitants – and since 1995, no Democrat has managed to win the governorship. Trump ended up with 63.8 percent of the vote in the last election, even though he didn’t once visit the state during the campaign.
The vast emptiness and wildness of the American northwest has always attracted adventurers, recluses and crazies of all types. In Idaho, the product has been a unique mixture of contrarianism and Christian fundamentalism. And it’s not a particularly healthy mixture. Other Western states like Arizona and Nevada are more cosmopolitan because young families from California have moved there, no longer able to afford expensive housing in San Francisco or Los Angeles. Idaho, though, has seen the opposite phenomenon, says Weyhrich. It has attracted people who have further exacerbated the pre-existing political extremism.
A supporter of Donald Trump in New JerseyFoto: Mary Altaffer / AP
Mistrust of the state, is part of it, says Weyhrich. That has always been part of conservative thought. Now, though, even doctors are seen as part of the establishment, he says, and thus as enemies. "A colleague of mine was attacked because she refused to prescribe ivermectin during the pandemic," Weyhrich recalls. Ivermectin is an anti-parasitic drug that Trump fans believed to be an alternative cure for COVID. Its effectiveness was never proven.
Weyhrich knows a number of doctors who have fled Idaho because of the widespread disdain for science in the state. Why continue to treat patients if it means that you will be subject to insults and threats? Or even worse: prison? As of recently, doctors in Idaho now face legal penalties if they refer minors to a doctor in a neighboring state where abortions are still allowed. Weyhrich has also become more careful, even if he is one of the more combative doctors in the state. Luckily, he says, no woman has yet asked for concrete assistance. "I probably would be like, well, there are resources online that you could look up." Nothing more. Safe is safe.
For now, he has no plans to leave Idaho, says Weyhrich. His elderly parents live here, and he loves the nature. But there are things that he would no longer be willing to tolerate. "My girlfriend and I discussed this year for the first time what it would be like to leave." His daughters attend a good school in Boise. "When they start dictating educational curriculum and interfering with the libraries, then the moment will be reached where it makes no more sense to stay."
Is America on the verge of a split? Or, even worse, a civil war? The question may sound rather hysterical, but the longer you travel through the country, the more pressing it becomes. Many Democrats are afraid of the MAGA movement, which has become increasingly aggressive and increasingly irrational. And after the former president’s recent indictment by the U.S. Department of Justice, Trump followers have begun threatening open violence.
Kari Lake, who lost the gubernatorial election in Arizona last November to a Democrat, but who still hasn’t ceded defeat, said she has a message for Biden and his people: "If you wanna get to President Trump, you’re going to have to go through me, and your gonna have to go through 75 million Americans just like me," she said. "And I’m gonna tell you, most of us are card-carrying members of the NRA." The NRA, of course, stands for the National Rifle Association.
Many Trump fans view the Biden administration as an illegitimate regime that is now moving to haul their hero into court. Is it not the duty of a citizen to take the law into their own hands in such a situation? "If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore," Trump told his supporters on January 6, 2021 – shortly before a mob of radical conservatives stormed the Capitol Building. According to a survey by the University of Chicago, more than a quarter of U.S. citizens believe that it may soon become necessary to "take up arms against the government."
And the Americans certainly have the ability to do so. Almost every second household in the country owns a weapon, with around 400 million firearms in circulation, more than one per capita. It is insanity, but also a situation that the country has failed to get under control because it is at political loggerheads. Republicans in Washington block virtually every effective attempt to control weapons, leading to a situation that in some states, firearms are bought and sold almost entirely free of regulations.
Weapons on display at the Natchitoches Gun Show in LouisianaFoto: Giancarlo D'Agostaro / DER SPIEGEL
The Americans have always had a unique relationship with weapons. The Second Amendment have given them the right to own and carry firearms since 1791. And the chances that it might be overturned are about as great as the White House being painted red. Only 12 percent of Americans are in favor of eliminating the right to own a weapon. But two-thirds are in favor of performing background checks on people before they are allowed to buy a weapon – to determine, for example, whether they have a criminal history. Yet nothing happens. Which is also, in part, due to Trump.
The former president was never a weapons freak. And 20 years ago, Trump went on record saying that he wanted to see assault weapons banned. But as president, he realized just how grateful his supporters are when he transforms himself into a mouthpiece of pro-weapons extremists. From a political perspective, it is just as advantageous as turning into a radical pro-lifer, a transformation which, in Trump’s case, has also never been particularly convincing.
One of the strange experiences one has while traveling through America is that of meeting a large number of people who would like to see the distrust and hatred come to an end – no matter what their political views are. It’s not that Americans have lost the ability to understand the convictions of others. In many cases, they were even part of the opposing political camp until recently. Why, then, can’t the country find a way to turn down the political temperature?
Social media, which promotes a herd mentality, is certainly one reason. Then there is the extremely unbalanced manner in which legislative districts are drawn: In Missouri, the home state of Rabbi Bogard, Democrats don’t even run for office in many districts since they have no chance of ever being elected. That results in a situation where moderate Republicans are challenged by radicals in the primaries, which drives the party even further to the extremes. Everyone wants to prove to the electorate that they're the most aggressive.
But at the center of the drama is Donald Trump, a man who has broken all rules of political decorum. American democracy managed to survive one Trump administration, that is the good news. But now Trump might be faced with a situation of either ending up in the White House, or prison. And that makes him more dangerous than ever. He has to win the election to save himself from the judiciary. "This is the final battle," Trump said just over a week ago in Georgia. "Either the communists win and destroy America, or we destroy the communists."
The Democrats are hoping that the Trump problem will ultimately disappear on its own. Aren’t the majority of Americans in favor of the right to abortion? Didn’t Trump lose the last election because of his lack of civility and respect for democracy?
Perhaps extremism will tear the Republicans apart one day, says Daniel Bogard on his veranda in St. Louis. But that moment is still a long way off, he believes. "I know that people roll their eyes when they hear the word, but I think we are dealing with fascism,” Bogard says. "It will get worse before it gets better."