One of the strange experiences one has while traveling through America is that of meeting a large number of people who would like to see the distrust and hatred come to an end – no matter what their political views are. It’s not that Americans have lost the ability to understand the convictions of others. In many cases, they were even part of the opposing political camp until recently. Why, then, can’t the country find a way to turn down the political temperature?

Social media, which promotes a herd mentality, is certainly one reason. Then there is the extremely unbalanced manner in which legislative districts are drawn: In Missouri, the home state of Rabbi Bogard, Democrats don’t even run for office in many districts since they have no chance of ever being elected. That results in a situation where moderate Republicans are challenged by radicals in the primaries, which drives the party even further to the extremes. Everyone wants to prove to the electorate that they're the most aggressive.

But at the center of the drama is Donald Trump, a man who has broken all rules of political decorum. American democracy managed to survive one Trump administration, that is the good news. But now Trump might be faced with a situation of either ending up in the White House, or prison. And that makes him more dangerous than ever. He has to win the election to save himself from the judiciary. "This is the final battle," Trump said just over a week ago in Georgia. "Either the communists win and destroy America, or we destroy the communists."

The Democrats are hoping that the Trump problem will ultimately disappear on its own. Aren’t the majority of Americans in favor of the right to abortion? Didn’t Trump lose the last election because of his lack of civility and respect for democracy?

Perhaps extremism will tear the Republicans apart one day, says Daniel Bogard on his veranda in St. Louis. But that moment is still a long way off, he believes. "I know that people roll their eyes when they hear the word, but I think we are dealing with fascism,” Bogard says. "It will get worse before it gets better."