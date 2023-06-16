The Forgotten Families Fight for the Return of Americans Held Captive Abroad
When Bahareh Amidi Shargi was finally able to hold her husband in her arms again, she had to conceal her horror. After just a few weeks in Tehran's notorious Evin Prison, Emad Shargi suddenly looked old. His beard had gone gray, his wife recalls of their last meeting.
Emad Shargi, 58, an American businessman of Iranian descent, was arrested without warning for "espionage" while vacationing in Iran in April 2018 and sentenced to 10 years in prison without a trial in November 2020. Since then, he has been imprisoned in northern Tehran, one of at least five Americans in Iranian custody. "All I care about," says Amidi Shargi, 54, a proud women with worry lines on her forehead, "is to have him back home."
She looks up at a larger-than-life black-and-white portrait looming on the brick wall in front of her. Emad can be seen smiling in the photograph, with a garden behind him and sunshine. It was one of the last photos taken of him in freedom, he was 53 at the time.
His wife wears a T-shirt with the same photo: "#FreeEMAD."
Taken into custody in the middle of the night: a poster featuring the face of Emad Shargi in Washington's Georgetown neighborhoodFoto: Lexey Swall / DER SPIEGEL
The portrait of Shargi is located in a pedestrian alley in Washington's posh Georgetown neighborhood. It's part of a gallery of 19 posters with 19 faces – a monumental-scale memorial, around 30 meters long and five meters high. It has been hanging there for a year.
It shows just a fraction of all U.S. hostages currently being held abroad. Eight of those whose faces are emblazoned here are now free, but 11 are still imprisoned. Third from right is Brittney Griner, the basketball player released from Russia in a prisoner swap in December. Just to the left is Shargi, for whom an exchange still seems a distant hope.
A few meters away, people are strolling along M Street, Georgetown's main boulevard, past cafés and restaurants - completely oblivious to the tragedies lurking in the alley.
Bill Richardson, negotiator
It's unclear how many American hostages are being held abroad. The U.S. government doesn't publish such statistics. The activist group Bring Our Families Home, co-led by Emad Shargi's sister Neda, has identified 54 by name. Meanwhile, the James W. Foley Legacy Foundation, founded after the murder of an abducted American war reporter by Islamic State terrorists in Syria, last reported more than 59 cases.
"The actual number is much higher," says James Foley's mother Diane. "That's just the tip of the iceberg. Most families don't dare to go public."
U.S. citizens have always been considered coveted hostages, because Washington has a hand in many countries' political and military affairs. And it is believed that the number of hostages has increased in recent years.
"It's a new era of hostage diplomacy," Bill Richardson, the former governor of New Mexico who has been active behind the scenes as a semi-private negotiator for years, tells DER SPIEGEL. "This is becoming a worldwide problem. I don't think the international community, particularly the Western countries whose citizens are being detained, is adequately prepared."
In the past, terrorist groups and gangs had primarily been responsible for hostage-taking, but today it is mainly state actors like Russia or China, but also Syria, Iran and Venezuela. Several high-profile cases – Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich, basketball player Brittney Griner, former U.S. Marines Trevor Reed and Paul Whelan – have recently made it into the headlines, pushing the issue into America's consciousness.
Elizabeth Whelan (at the microphone) outside the White House. Her brother Paul Whelan has been in Russian custody since 2018, where he was sentenced to 16 years in prison for spying in 2020. All attempts to get him released have failed so far.Foto: Win McNamee / Getty Images
The worst sufferers, apart from the hostages themselves, are the families – the wives, elderly parents and young children who are plunged into crisis overnight. On top of that, the White House often forces them to hide the ordeals they are going through to prevent jeopardizing possible negotiations. Some hunker down, others go to the media on their own, yet others seek help from people going through similar experiences. Many feel abandoned by their governments.
But they all have one thing in common, says Neda Shargi, Emad's sister: "This is a family that we didn't want to be part of."
The Shargis' odyssey began on April 23, 2018.
Emad and Bahareh Amidi Shargi were born in Iran and both came to the U.S. as children. They have dual citizenship and raised two daughters in Washington, Ariana and Hannah, in a house in the northwest corner of the capital, where the parents still live today. There is an enormous cherry tree in the back yard. "Every time the cherry tree blossomss in April," 25-year-old Hannah says, "I know another year has passed since I last saw my father."
"My dad does't want me to be sad," she adds, "So I do my best to live my life. I don't want him to feel like all of our lives are on pause. But in a sense, they are."
Before his detention, Emad worked in imports and exports, and Amidi Shargi is a poet and psychologist. When their children moved out of the house, their parents decided to take a trip to Iran for an extended vacation, a chance to get back to their roots.
In the middle of the night, "15, 16, or 17 men and woman, dressed from head to toe," suddenly appeared at the door in Tehran. They ransacked the house and took Emad away, without any explanation.
Amidi Shargi called Neda, who lived in New York, and informed her sister Hannah. "I just broke down," daughter Hannah recalls.
A daily battle against the uncertainty: Emad Shargi's sister NedaFoto: Lexey Swall / DER SPIEGEL
Memories of better times: Emad Shargi with his family (right) and with his mother and sister (left)
Lexey Swall / DER SPIEGEL
Every day, Amidi Shargi drove to Evin Prison, where hundreds of political prisoners are incarcerated, to try to find out her husband's whereabouts. Each day, she asked to be let in, and each day, she was turned away. After a month, she was told: "Your husband will be here for a long, long time."
It was "a nightmare," Shargi says. "A nightmare that continues to this day."
After eight months behind bars, Emad was released on bail, but his passports were withheld and he couldn't leave the country. Reluctantly, Amidi flew to Washington alone, with Emad staying behind. It wasn't until January 2021 that the Shargis learned, via a BBC report, that he had been sentenced to 10 years in prison without trial.
Weeks later, Amidi Shargi visited her husband for the last time at Evin Prison. As they hugged, she whispered in his ear that the neighbor's cat had had kittens. The guards tore the couple apart. "They thought it's code for something," she recalls.
Hannah Shargi
In the beginning, the Shargis had hope. A year earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump, recognizing the publicity value of hostage releases and even adopting them as a campaign issue, appointed veteran negotiator Roger Carstens as his special envoy for hostage affairs. Trump's successor, Joe Biden, kept Carstens in office.
But the nuclear negotiations with Tehran make Emad's case more complex than others. "His fate from day one has been very much intertwined with policy," says Neda.
Nothing has happened since then. At least the Shargis are able to speak to Emad two or three times a week by phone. When asked how he's doing, Neda answers: "It is a complicated question. He is alive. He's surviving." He recovered after getting infected with the coronavirus and also survived a riot and major fire in Evin in October that killed several prisoners. Emad called in the middle of it. "Tell everyone I love them," he said. It sounded like goodbye.
Neither Biden nor U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has met with the family, despite multiple requests. When Biden spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about Emad Shargi in December 2022, she said: "I don't know that case specifically."
Special Envoy Carstens says meeting with Biden isn't critical to negotiations. But daughter Hannah, who studied international relations and works at an NGO in Brooklyn, disagrees. "It's very important for the president to meet with us," she insists. "How else can we believe that my father is a priority for him?"
His daughter Neda gave up her career – she has a doctorate in epidemiology – and moved to Washington, D.C., where she organizes protests and vigils, appears on CNN and spends money on related travel and public relations campaigns. In March, she was at the White House as a member of a visiting group Biden had invited to celebrate Nouruz, the Persian spring festival. She took the opportunity to slip the president a personal letter. "I am only asking one thing of you, please, I beg you," she wrote. "Please meet with us."
Diane Foley with a photo of her son Jim: "We'd been lied to. We'd been threatened by the government."Foto: Greta Rybus / DER SPIEGEL
The sun-drenched home of Diane and John Foley is filled with memories of Jim. There are pictures of her son and his beaming smile everywhere: on the mantelpiece, on the bookshelf, on the window. One shows the entire family when the five children were young, in kitschy 1980s colors. Another, taken much later, shows Jim wearing a bulletproof vest and holding a camera.
"Jim was curious," Diane Foley says. "That's what Jim was like from the time he was a little kid, wanting to know how the world worked. As he got older, he got more and more interested in people who just really hardly had a chance." He wanted to help them.
The porch door opens to the forest. At the end of the road, there's a view of Lake Winnipesaukee, New Hampshire's largest lake. It's an idyllic, New England safe haven.
James Foley, who everyone just calls "Jim," reported from the Middle East and North Africa as a freelance war reporter. He was first arrested in Libya in 2011, but was released after 44 days. Then, at the end of 2012, an Islamic State terror cell in Syria abducted him. The Islamists tortured him, and two years later, they beheaded him – the beginning of a whole series of similar murders.
His parents now provide support for families who have a member who is being held hostage. They are familiar with the suffering these people are going through. "When bad things happen, good people stand up," says Diane Foley, a gaunt and pale, yet determined woman.
At the time of Jim Foley's disappearance, there were no contacts in Washington and no programs to provide the families concerned with support. "Nobody helped us," his mother says. "We were lied to. We were threatened by the government. It was really a horrible ordeal." The kidnappers demanded a ransom of 100 million euros and the White House refused. It was Jim's death sentence. A failed rescue operation, ordered by Barack Obama, was kept secret from the Foley family.
They learned about their son's death on television.
A fearless war reporter: James Foley in Aleppo in 2012Foto: NICOLE TUNG / AFP
All American presidents want to get the hostages home, but they have different approaches. Obama long insisted he wouldn't make any concessions to hostage-takers. Trump sold each release as a personal achievement. Meanwhile, Biden has largely delegated the problem to the State Department, although the Wall Street Journal reported this week that contacts had resumed with Tehran in an effort to secure prisoner releases.
"Trump was a shrewd man," says Foley, who by no means describes herself as a Trump supporter. "He realized the value of bringing someone home." The otherwise critical New Yorker even praised him for it.
Jim Foley's killer was taken out by a U.S. drone in 2015, and three accomplices were captured and tried, one in the United Kingdom and two in the U.S. Diane Foley was present in a court room when one was sentenced to life in prison. The other agreed to meet with her. As she sat across from him, she felt pity. He, too, is a young man who will never see his family again, she says. "He showed me pictures of his three little girls."
Despite his safe return, the family of Trevor Reeds, including his father Joey and sister Taylor (pictured here), are still fighting to draw attention to the fates of other hostages, as they did at this Bring Our Families Home Campaign event near the White House.Foto: Win McNamee / Getty Images
Not all families believe they have been better served under Trump. President Biden "has done more exchanges for prisoners than just about anybody," says Joey Reed.
Reed's son Trevor returned home from Russian custody in April 2022 after 985 days, the result of months of mediation by hostage negotiator Carstens. Today, Reed, a former Marine, is no longer as gaunt and haggard as he was in the photos printed in the media at the time, but stocky and strong, with a well-groomed beard. His parents worked tirelessly for his freedom, and now they are together helping to secure the release of other hostages.
The Biden administration also rejects criticism of its strategy. "From day one of this administration, we have prioritized the safe return of Americans wrongfully held overseas," insists a senior State Department official. "And there's a very dedicated, very skilled group of experts across the government who work day in and day out to identify and pursue all available options in this area."
Diane Foley
In the summer of 2020, Congress passed the Levinson Act, a law named after Robert Levinson, an American who died in Iran. This gave ambassadorial status to the Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs. Biden followed up by declaring the problem a national emergency and releasing new means for deterring and punishing perpetrators, including sanctions against Russia and Iran that the U.S. imposed in April.
The state machinery – and support for families – only kicks in for those the State Department classifies as "hostages and wrongfully detained," like Wall Street Journal reporter Gershkovich and, previously, Brittney Griner. People who don't fall into that category or aren't prominent enough are left to their own devices.
"Does our passport mean anything?" asks Diane Foley. "What good is government if they can't help you when you need them?"
"Welcome home": portraits of freed hostages in Washington's Georgetown neighborhoodFoto: Lexey Swall / DER SPIEGEL
It's a spring evening in May. The Bring Our Families Home Campaign has organized an evening vigil at the mural in Georgetown. A string quartet plays on folding chairs and a student is singing "Ave Maria."
Two dozen relatives of hostages are present, with artificial candles in hand, including the Shargis and the Foleys. They hug, and some step up to a microphone to share their stories. Samar Hamwi speaks about her brother Majd Kamalmaz, a trauma therapist, who has been missing in Syria since 2017. Harrison Li talks about his father Kai, a New York businessman who has been imprisoned in China since 2016. German national Melanie Berry stands on the sidelines with her children, quietly talking about her husband Airan, a Texan who disappeared in Venezuela three years ago after taking a "good job," as he put it, and never returned home.
A family's pain: Melanie Berry (right) with her daughter and son and photos of her husband Airan BerryFoto: Susan Walsh / AP
A gentle drizzle begins, but the string quartet keeps playing. Most of the hostage portraits have long since weathered and peeled off, with the faces now barely recognizable, including that of Emad Shargi. It has been weeks now since his sister, Neda, delivered her petition letter to Biden.
She still hasn't received an answer.