The Forgotten Families Fight for the Return of Americans Held Captive Abroad

The sun-drenched home of Diane and John Foley is filled with memories of Jim. There are pictures of her son and his beaming smile everywhere: on the mantelpiece, on the bookshelf, on the window. One shows the entire family when the five children were young, in kitschy 1980s colors. Another, taken much later, shows Jim wearing a bulletproof vest and holding a camera.

"Jim was curious," Diane Foley says. "That's what Jim was like from the time he was a little kid, wanting to know how the world worked. As he got older, he got more and more interested in people who just really hardly had a chance." He wanted to help them.

The porch door opens to the forest. At the end of the road, there's a view of Lake Winnipesaukee, New Hampshire's largest lake. It's an idyllic, New England safe haven.

James Foley, who everyone just calls "Jim," reported from the Middle East and North Africa as a freelance war reporter. He was first arrested in Libya in 2011, but was released after 44 days. Then, at the end of 2012, an Islamic State terror cell in Syria abducted him. The Islamists tortured him, and two years later, they beheaded him – the beginning of a whole series of similar murders.

His parents now provide support for families who have a member who is being held hostage. They are familiar with the suffering these people are going through. "When bad things happen, good people stand up," says Diane Foley, a gaunt and pale, yet determined woman.

At the time of Jim Foley's disappearance, there were no contacts in Washington and no programs to provide the families concerned with support. "Nobody helped us," his mother says. "We were lied to. We were threatened by the government. It was really a horrible ordeal." The kidnappers demanded a ransom of 100 million euros and the White House refused. It was Jim's death sentence. A failed rescue operation, ordered by Barack Obama, was kept secret from the Foley family.

They learned about their son's death on television.