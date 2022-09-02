Jan Hendrik van Thiel doesn't think the idea with the German helicopters is a good one, and the German envoy tells everybody who will listen. And also those who won't. The classified protocol of the German government's Afghanistan crisis team notes that van Thiel is "skeptical" of using Bundeswehr helicopters in Kabul. The Taliban, van Thiel says, according to the protocol, told the U.S. clearly that they wouldn't tolerate convoys into the city or helicopters.

As the diplomat would later report, his security adviser, Fish, meets with Tobias, the KSK operative wanting to learn from Fish where a helicopter might be able to land near the embassy. Van Thiel has a pretty good idea what the KSK is planning: A cinematic commando action, perhaps even including descents from hovering helicopters of the kind they practice back home in Germany. He thinks the idea is crazy.

He knows from ambassador meetings at the airport that the Americans are strictly opposed to the use of helicopters in Kabul. First, the Taliban are no longer allowing any flights over the city, and second, U.S. representatives feel it is too risky. It is, after all, clear to everybody that the Western evacuation operation would come to an immediate end as soon as a helicopter were to crash or be shot down. Should the fate of tens of thousands of people be risked only to rescue a half dozen at best?

The two lightweight KSK helicopters have since arrived in Kabul and are ready for action. The commando wants to get moving, as does Arlt, and the defense minister is excited about the prospect as well. Only van Thiel is doing what he can to put a stop to it. He will later say that he approached the Americans and told them they would have to clearly tell Arlt that helicopter flights were out of the question. But the general apparently interpreted the message from the Americans differently. On a number of occasions, Arlt would tell Berlin that the Americans were on board.