The Kakhovka Catastrophe War-Weary Ukrainians Reel under Massive Flooding

Many have been concerned since last fall that the dam might be blown up. Russian propagandists have long been fantasizing about just such an event and Ukrainian officials have issued numerous warnings. But how did the catastrophe actually come to pass?

Despite the massive consequences, it remains unclear what exactly caused the breach. Images show a gaping hole in the concrete structure, and there is much to indicate that the Russian occupiers, who had control of the dam and the power plant it drove, were also responsible for its destruction. An intentional detonation would be a massive war crime. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke of a "new dimension."

On Friday, Ukrainian intelligence claimed they had proof, in the form of an intercepted telephone call between Russian troops, that Russia is behind the destruction of the dam.

Ukrainian intelligence reported last year that the Russian occupiers had planted explosives in the dam and were planning on blowing it up, though they did not offer proof. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned the world in October of a possible terrorist act involving the Kakhovka Dam. After the disaster on Tuesday, he described the breaching of the dam as an "environmental weapon of mass destruction."

Russian President Vladimir Putin also referred to the destruction of the dam as a "barbaric act." Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu claimed that Ukraine had destroyed the dam so as to be able to redeploy troops and materiel from the Kherson region "to the area of their offensive." Neither Shoigu nor any other Russian official, however, was able to offer up a credible account for how the Ukrainians might have been able to blow up a facility held by the Russians.

A Possible Explosion?

At first glance, the explanation seems plausible that the Russians were hoping to slow the Ukrainian counteroffensive by destroying the dam. In truth, though, the offensive is taking place far to the east. Michael Kofman, one of the leading experts on the Ukrainian armed forces, also doesn’t believe that the dam breach will have any effect on the offensive.

Hydraulic engineers and ballistics experts believe it is unlikely that the dam was destroyed from the outside by an air strike. An explosion inside the construction is considered by many to be the most likely scenario. "Satellite images show an explosive failure, making it unlikely that it was a failure caused by aging," says Robert Boes, a hydraulic engineer at the technical university ETH Zürich. The main structure suffered massive damage, he says, which seems to indicate sabotage.

British ballistics expert Chris Cobb-Smith also believes an explosion from inside the dam to be the most likely explanation. Numerous hydropower experts also believe the failure could have been caused by an explosive fixed on the outside of the dam or in the hallways within. Experts like hydraulic expert Boes do not exclude the possibility that the dam collapsed on its own due to material fatigue or improper operation. But material fatigue, says Boes, tends to be preceded by smaller leaks appearing several weeks prior to collapse.

The Norwegian institute NORSAR, which specializes in earthquake research, reported on Thursday that regional stations recorded seismic signals at 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday morning, matching both the location and timing of the dam’s rupture. The institute says the evidence points to an explosion.

Destructive Excess or Sheer Incompetence?

There is, however, some research out there that contradicts the idea of an explosive causing the breach. According to the independent Russian experts from the Conflict Intelligence Team, the collapse of the dam was the result of "criminal neglect by the Russian military." Satellite images, they say, show that the Russians hadn’t been regulating the amount of water in the reservoir since November 2022, which gradually weakened the dam and ultimately led to its failure. The organization believes that it was merely a coincidence that the dam collapsed just as the Ukrainian counteroffensive was getting started.