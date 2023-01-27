The Last Taboo Germany's Leopard Tanks Are a Game Changer with Significant Risks

When it comes to this question, Scholz is the chancellor of a deeply divided country. It's 20th century history, Germany's culpability for two world wars and the consequences of that violence, including the division of the country – it's all part of the equation. Scholz tried to address the concerns of both the skeptics and the supporters of increased arms deliveries, but that approach didn't really work. According to a recent survey by the pollster Forsa, not even half of the German population views him as trustworthy. And only a quarter believe he is a strong leader.

The conflict over the Leopards has revealed a lot. More is now known about the chancellor's leadership style, but also about the problems that exist, including cracks in Berlin's ties to Washington and within the Western alliance as a whole. Scholz must now pick up the pieces.

He has infuriated Eastern Europe, particularly Poland and the Baltic states, because he took so long to make his decision. The chancellor has also angered some within the U.S. government due to his insistence that U.S. President Joe Biden also send American battle tanks. Despite protestations from Washington that the M1 Abrams tanks aren't suitable, Scholz's people stood by their position that U.S. tanks were an absolute necessity if Germany was going to send Leopards. They say that without Scholz's tenacity and insistence that Berlin and Washington take the step together, the alliance may have disintegrated. "It is correct that we didn't get pushed into it on our own," Scholz says.

In short, there are competing narratives when it comes to the role played by German Chancellor Scholz. A hero? A man who only moves when he has no other choice? Which is it? How did he finally make his decision? What does Germany think about it? And, how stable is the Western alliance?

The push for delivering German Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine began in late summer 2022. It was a time when Scholz's primary focus was actually on the energy crisis, but in the background, pressure on him was growing to finally budge on the Leopards, which are widely considered to be top-of-the-line battle tanks. They could, people in several Western capitals believed, then as now, be enough to turn the tide.

In mid-September, the Americans ratcheted up the pressure on the Germans to send Leopards to Ukraine. Amy Gutmann, the U.S. ambassador in Berlin, praised Germany for all it has done for Ukraine to that point, but added: "My expectations are even higher." The message was clear: It was time to finally do something.

Scholz, though, wasn't ready. He was concerned about an escalation of the conflict in Ukraine and was strictly opposed to Germany sticking its neck out further than other countries supporting Ukraine. Discussions in the Chancellery were focused at the time on how Putin might respond if Germany were to send tanks on its own. Nuclear attacks, cyber attacks that could paralyze critical infrastructure, sabotage of important pipelines through which gas flows from Norway to Germany: The scenarios presented by Germany's foreign intelligence agency, the BND, were chilling.

And Scholz was taking them seriously. Precisely because of such threats, according to his closest advisers, he wanted to have the Americans at his side. If Germany sent tanks, it would do so only if Washington agreed to send some of its own – that was his approach, his way of spreading the risk. The Americans, though, just shook their heads. Weren't they already doing enough?