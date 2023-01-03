The Lost Generation How the Children of Ukraine Are Coping with the War

The worst thing, says Arina, is the complete pointlessness of his death. Tears begin rolling down her cheeks. She says she’ll never be able to understand it.

According to Ukrainian accounts, 450 children were killed and 868 injured from the beginning of the war on February 24 to December 28. An additional 349 are missing. The use of bombs and artillery shells is particularly dangerous for adolescents – and they stay dangerous for quite some time. Thousands of square kilometers of territory will remain contaminated for several years by mines and unexploded ordnance – and children are likely to be killed or lose limbs in random explosions.

3,600 Schools and Daycare Centers Have Been Destroyed

According to the United Nations Children’s Fund UNICEF, there are around 1.2 million minors among the 6.5 million internally displaced people in Ukraine. And no Ukrainian children currently have access to regular schooling, the agency says. Since October, Russia has been regularly targeting infrastructure in Ukraine, thus not only preventing in-person schooling, but also – through extended power outages – digital lessons. Even newborns, infants and small children are affected by the war, says UNICEF representative Sahin. "It begins at birth, continues when it comes to vaccinations and early childhood development and then again when it’s time to transition to schooling." Some 3,600 schools and kindergartens have been destroyed across the country.

Ukraine is at risk of losing an entire generation. The consequences of missed education and serious trauma could become lifelong burdens for millions of Ukrainians and serve as a drag on social development.

According to the Ukrainian government, the Russian occupiers have also kidnapped 13,876 children, taking them back to Russia to be raised by Russian families. In a November speech to the G-20 summit, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke of "tens of thousands" of additional deported children, about whom the country only has indirect or incomplete accounts.

Even for the UN, it is impossible to compile a precise view of the situation faced by children in Ukraine, and thus to plan appropriate aid measures. "We have never experienced a crisis of this magnitude," says Sahin. "The situation is constantly changing and there are stark differences between different parts of the country." UN organizations have no presence at all in the Russian-occupied areas. "Together with our partner organizations, we are requesting free access to those areas," says Sahin. In occupied eastern Ukraine, thousands of children have experienced war or occupation for eight years now.