The Pain of War The Families of Dead Wagner Fighters Speak Out

Larissa’s preference would be to exhume Andrei and perform a DNA test so that she could have some closure. But for that, she would have to sue the Wagner Group, which isn’t a particularly promising endeavor given that it would involve a mercenary army that shouldn’t even exist according to Russian law. And she would have to convince her brother to provide a DNA sample. But, says Larissa, he doesn’t care about his son at all.

In the next few months, she and Lydia are planning on making the journey to Andrei’s grave. Both of the women are opposed to this war. "None of us needs it. Nobody. It weighs on us all, the children especially. What kind of a future do they have?" says Larissa. She is echoed by Lydia: "It’s terrible for all these people who are dying. Terrible for the Ukrainians and all that has already been destroyed in Ukraine."

The two would prefer not to talk too much about the Wagner Group and politics, saying they don’t know enough about it. Lydia says that in these times, you have to be careful what you say, "otherwise they’ll also arrest me." Larissa praises Putin despite everything: "He is a good president and has done so much for our country. I respect him." She does find it strange, though, that he continues to tolerate Prigozhin and the Wagner Group. But, she adds, she doesn’t know much about it.